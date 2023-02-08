Curry helps Knights to 10th straight

Damon Curry was on fire on Tuesday night at the Launch Pad as the Franklin junior buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points in leading the visiting Knights to their 10 straight win with an 82-50 rout of Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action.
Curry, who connected on 15 shots from the field, netted 11 points in the opening quarter and 12 more in the second as FHS (15-4 overall, 7-0 R 6) raced out to a 39-23 advantage. The Knights polished off the win with a 22-16 edge in the third and a 21-11 burst in the fourth.
After falling a game behind first place in Region 6 last week, Oil City’s boys basketball team was looking to remain in contention for the league crown as they hosted Corry on Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.
Senior Connor Malek picked up three first-place finishes on Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 110-58 victory at home against Titusville. The Rockets, however, gained a split by winning the girls meet, 107-59.
Devin Zerbe led three players in double figures with 13 points as Cranberry recorded a 65-41 victory over visiting Venango Catholic on Monday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
BROOKVILLE — Cranberry’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the day Saturday en route to reaching the quarterfinals before being upended in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships held at Brookville High School.
TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck led four players in double figures with 19 points Friday night as the Oilers bounced back from a loss at Franklin on Tuesday with a 75-55 win over Titusville in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the Launch Pad.
After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.
Alaina Brown and Sydni Hoobler were each four-event winners as Franklin’s girls swim team pulled out an 86-75 victory over visiting Sharon on Thursday in Region 1 action while the Knights’ boys team followed suit with a 97-70 win to make it a sweep.
CORRY — Despite being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter and without the services of head coach Jake Stevens, Oil City’s girls basketball team battled back to beat homestanding Corry, 37-32, in overtime on Thursday night in a Region 5 action at the Beaver Dam.
STRATTANVILLE — Alex Painter rifled in a career-high 19 points while also adding four steals Wednesday night as homestanding Clarion-Limestone kept its impressive win streak intact with a 78-60 victory over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
KARNS CITY — Madison McFarland and Lily Homan teamed up to net nine points in overtime as North Clarion went on the road to outlast Karns City, 49-45, in a KSAC girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night.
HADLEY — Rocky Grove’s trio of Quinn Ritchey, Schiffer Anderson and Blayne Baker combined for 44 points Tuesday night as the Orioles snapped a three-game losing skid with a 61-55 road win over Commodore Perry in Region 1 boys basketball action.
Over the past three seasons, the rivalry on the basketball court between Franklin and Oil City has been virtually non-existent as the two teams didn’t compete in the same region and they met only twice over that span, with the Knights winning both in dominant fashion.
Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated while the girls also prevailed Monday night in a Region 1 meet at Grove City. The Oiler boys improved to 8-0 with a 97-73 verdict while the OC girls moved to 5-3 with a 92-75 decision.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Midway through Saturday’s highly anticipated District 9 girls basketball matchup between homestanding Redbank Valley and Otto-Eldred, it looked as if the Bulldogs would have no problem adding their latest blowout victory to a season full of them.
Devon Lauer rifled in 19 points as Clarion improved to 12-5 on the season following a 70-48 victory over North Clarion on Saturday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s boys swim team won nine of the 11 events on Thursday night en route to a 116-43 Region 1 victory over homestanding Slippery Rock. The Rockets earned a split by winning the girls meet, 122-47.
Sophomore center Katie Boal poured in a career-high 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked six shots Thursday night as Franklin cruised to a 55-21 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the Castle.
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Jeremy Cunningham capped off a furious late-match rally with a 6-1 decision in the final bout as the Knights pulled out a wild 31-30 win over homestanding Maplewood in a Region 2 wrestling thriller.
Dean Hannah, the son of former local residents Keith and Rachel Hannah and the grandson of Connie Hannah of Oil City, was recently selected to compete in the Dream Series presented by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck turned in another double-double performance Tuesday night as the red-hot Oilers made it 10 straight wins after a 69-32 dismantling of Conneaut Area in a Region 6 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Sydney Stevens buried a three-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, sparking a big second frame for visiting Franklin that proved to be the difference in a 53-38 victory over Oil City in Region 5 girls basketball action on Monday night at the House of Hustle.
Logan Rakow, Caleb Stover, Kallie Smith, Emily Russell, Brea Fennick and Madyson Kissell each were three-time winners as Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Sharon on Monday night in a Region 1 meet.
LAWRENCE PARK — Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Connor Malek each swam a leg on a pair of relays that finished in first place as the Oil City boys swim team placed second on Saturday at the Iroquois Invitational.
James Henry rifled in a game-high 21 points as Venango Catholic improved to 5-9 on the season following a 50-42 decision over visiting Bethel Christian in non-conference boys basketball play on Saturday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
WARREN, Ohio — Cranberry had six wrestlers bring home championships on its way to the team title while Franklin also had a pair of first-place winners on Saturday at the 62nd Annual Howland Invitational.
Jalen Wood got hot from long range, burying a total of six three-pointers to finish with a career-high 25 points as the equally hot Franklin Knights posted their fifth win in a row with an 83-48 dismantling of visiting Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action on Friday night at the Castle.
WEST SUNBURY — Moniteau’s Davina Pry came within one rebound of a double-double Friday night as the homestanding Warriors posted a 40-25 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion in a matchup of Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball powers.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by triple winner Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following Thursday night’s 112-50 Region 1 road victory over Slippery Rock. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the girls meet, 119-50.