CLARION — Clayton Cook poured in a game-high 17 points as Brookville claimed the District 9 Class 3A championship following a 63-37 victory over Moniteau on Tuesday night at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
SHARON — Cochranton’s Kyle Lantz finished in second place to lead seven area wrestlers who qualified for next weekend’s District 10 Class 2A tournament after the second day of action in the Section 2-AA tournament held Saturday at Sharon High School.
CLARION — When starting point guard Jase Ferguson went down late in the regular season with an injury for Clarion-Limestone’s boys basketball team, the Lions knew it was going to have to be an all-hands-on-deck situation if they wanted to earn their first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conferenc…
SHARON — Franklin’s Cael Dailey and Gary Kiselka and Cochranton’s trio of Kyle Lantz, Blake Foulk and Cash Morrell each advanced to today’s semifinals following wins Friday night in the District 10 Section 2-AA wrestling tournament at Sharon High School.
SHARON — Connor Malek, Caleb Stover, Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter each won two events Thursday night as Oil City’s boys swim team finished off an undefeated regular season — the first in school history — with a 95-49 victory over Sharon. The Oiler girls made it a sweep by posting a 96-67 d…
Rocky Grove seniors D’Andre Whitman, Evan Wolfgong, Blayne Baker and Quinn Ritchey combined for 53 points in their final home game Friday night as the Orioles cruised to a 73-39 win over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.
CLARION — Alex Painter led all scorers with 16 points and Clarion-Limestone closed the game on an 8-0 run to defeat Union, 56-51, on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys championships at Tippin Gymnasium.
With the Region 6 boys basketball title already decided in favor of Franklin, Friday night’s matchup between the Knights and rival Oil City didn’t have as much on the line as it could have since the Oilers lost to Warren this past Tuesday. But, the showdown in front of another large crowd on…
Wrestling’s “second season” gets underway today as five area teams will be competing in District 10 section tournaments at two locations. Franklin, Cochranton, Maplewood and Grove City will be at Sharon High School for the Section 2-AA event while Titusville will participate in the Section 1…
CLARION — Lee Krull and Ron Walter have been officiating for a century between the two of them, and on Saturday, the duo will receive some well-deserved recognition for their efforts and accomplishments.
CHICORA — Chloe Fritch and Brooklyn Taylor combined to score 13 points in the fourth quarter as Karns City rallied for a 40-35 win over visiting Moniteau on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
Franklin’s Aidan McCracken made his final game on the court at the Castle count as the senior buried four three-pointers to finish with 14 points as Franklin secured the Region 6 boys basketball crown with an 87-13 rout of visiting Conneaut Area on Tuesday night.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley celebrated Senior Night by finishing off its regular season with a 21-1 record after taking down visiting Keystone, 59-45, on Tuesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown.
In their first meeting a few weeks ago, Oil City stole what looked like a sure victory away from homestanding Warren as Cam VanWormer buried a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Oilers the two-point win and set up a huge showdown with rival Franklin a few days later for sole possession…
MEADVILLE — Jamie Blum, Estella Adams and Katie Boal teamed up to net 43 points as Franklin’s girls basketball team took to the road to take down homestanding Meadville, 59-31, on Monday in Region 5 play at the House of Thrills.
Led by triple winners Logan Rakow and Charlie Motter, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched the Region 1 championship Monday night with an 87-52 victory over visiting Slippery Rock. The Oilers are now 12-0 and can complete the first undefeated season in school history with a win on Thursday at …
Braden Scarvel and Liam Campbell rifled in 15 points apiece as Sharpsville recorded a 74-43 road win over Venango Catholic on Saturday in non-conference boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Damon Curry tickled the twine for a game-high 22 points while he also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin won its 11th straight game overall and 22nd consecutive in region play following a 62-40 victory over visiting Corry on Friday in Region 6 boys basketball action at the Castle.
CLARION — Fresh off of scoring her 1,000th point the night before, Natalie Bowser showed now signs of slowing down as she netted 20 points to lead Keystone to a 31-30 victory on the road over Clarion on Friday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball play.
After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.
Led by triple winner Caleb Stover and its overall depth, Oil City’s boys swim team clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title Thursday night following a 93-71 victory over Franklin in a meet at the Franklin YMCA. The Oiler girls made it a sweep as Emily Russell and Kallie Smith won four…
Franklin’s Estella Adams scored 10 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter Thursday evening as the Knights pulled away for a 52-29 win over Oil City in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the Castle.
NEW BETHLEHEM — In the moments leading up to Wednesday night’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball showdown between North Clarion and homestanding Redbank Valley, it had the feel of a playoff environment.
FOXBURG — Zander Laughlin and Payton Johnston poured in 16 points apiece as Union pulled away in the second half to record a 65-43 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
Damon Curry was on fire on Tuesday night at the Launch Pad as the Franklin junior buried seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points in leading the visiting Knights to their 10 straight win with an 82-50 rout of Titusville in Region 6 boys basketball action.
After falling a game behind first place in Region 6 last week, Oil City’s boys basketball team was looking to remain in contention for the league crown as they hosted Corry on Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.