The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to find a way forward without defensive tackle Cam Heyward and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Both are expected to miss several weeks after going down with injuries in a lopsided loss to San Francisco in the season opener. Heyward, a 13-year veteran, will have surgery for a groin injury and could be out up to two months. Johnson, the team’s leading receiver each of the past three years, is also expected to miss Monday night’s home game against Cleveland (1-0) with a right hamstring injury.