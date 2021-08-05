District 9 Football League's annual media day returns

ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day.
Taking place at St. Marys High School, all 22 teams in the league were in attendance to meet with area media members to discuss the upcoming football season. All told, more than 100 players, coaches and athletic directors filled the school's cafeteria to meet with 12 media outlets ranging from newspapers to websites to television stations.
Franklin Firestorm III had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position late in the game on Sunday evening at Miller-Sibley Field, but it was unable to pull off the comeback in the championship game of the Franklin Little League End of Summer Tournament, falling to the Harborcreek Huskies…
Last summer, we tried to work a deal where then-president Trump would let the Blue Jays play baseball in Pittsburgh and Trudeau would let us fish in Canada. No dice, closed border. So, we put on our anti-Covid-19 masks and our thinking caps and tried to come up with another plan. We have a c…
HARRISBURG - During its quarterly business meeting held Monday in Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season beginning annually in 2022.
For a 30-year stretch, Duane "Pat" Patterson was an influential force at Oil City High School as a teacher, coach and mentor. Throughout his life, however, he's also been a loving husband, an admired father and a good friend.
Daniel Dye, a 17-year-old driver from Deland, Florida, and the son of a former Franklin resident, started on the pole and won Saturday night's ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway (Michigan) in just his second series start. He won the race handily, beating Ty Gibbs - the grandson of NF…
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season. The Clarion University volleyball team is among th…
HARBORCREEK - Oil City's Major Little League all-star team, the District 25 champions, dropped a pair of games on Sunday in the Section 1 tournament. Coach Blue Mietus' squad dropped a 10-0 decision to DuBois in its opener before being eliminated with a heart-thumping 6-5 loss to Cochranton/…
COCHRANTON - Led by the strong pitching of Lanie Weisner and some timely hitting, St. Marys' Minor Little League all-star team (8-10 year-olds) captured the Section 1 title on Monday by defeating Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (C/M/P), 8-4 at McClain Field.
With the plethora of entertainment options available to young people today, the number of girls participating in the sport of basketball has taken a hit, dwindling considerably in the region over the last few years.
CLARION - Today's vote by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on whether or not integrate Clarion University, Edinboro University and California University of Pennsylvania under one umbrella could potentially have a wide range of ramifications, but there's one area that …
After Bryce Marchinke lifted Oil City into the championship round with a perfect game on Wednesday, Blake Sandrock was nearly as good on the mound for Oil City on Friday night against Clarion in the District 25 8-10 Little League all-stars tournament championship game at the Hasson Heights fields.
COCHRANTON - Payton Phillips scored two runs and drove in another while Karmyn Reese scattered three hits on Friday afternoon as Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP) captured the District 1 Little League 12-U girls softball championship with a 4-2 victory over Cambridge Springs/General …