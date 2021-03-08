WARREN -Warren's Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress combined for 30 points as the Dragons topped Franklin 39-23 in the District 10 Class 5A quarterfinals at Warren High School on Saturday.

Coach Ryan Justice's Knights, who finished the season at 8-14, led after one quarter, 6-5, before the Dragons took the lead at halftime with a 14-6 edge in the second quarter. The Knights were held to just two points in the third quarter as they were outscored 20-11 in the second half.

Clayton leads Orioles to victory in season finale

UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.

Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season
Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season

GROVE CITY - Grove City's Sam Norris knocked down four threes en route to 20 points as the Eagles downed visiting Oil City, 60-44, in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, bringing an end to the Oilers' campaign.

+2
Knights bust up Bobcats
Knights bust up Bobcats

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

For three of the four quarters in Friday night's District 10 Class 3A playoff game, the eighth-seeded Seneca Bobcats played on nearly even terms with top-seeded Franklin.

CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach
CUP's Hrovat to step down as diving coach

CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.

+3
Oilers, Knights set for districts
Oilers, Knights set for districts

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.

+3
Knights slay Dragons
Knights slay Dragons

Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.

Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals

SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.

Cullen leads Falcons past She-Wolves
Cullen leads Falcons past She-Wolves

FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.

+2
Sailors outlast Orioles
Sailors outlast Orioles

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

After falling 63-38 at Lakeview 17 days ago, Rocky Grove's boys basketball was looking for a little redemption against the Sailors in a Region 1 rematch at the Nest on Friday night.

Oilers rout Rockets on Senior Night
Oilers rout Rockets on Senior Night

Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

+4
Hornets hold off Knights
Hornets hold off Knights

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

As time got closer to Thursday night's tipoff at The Castle for a Region 4 showdown between Hickory and Franklin, it was clear this was the biggest game of the season for both teams.

Berries strike early, often in 57-27 win over Vikings

Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.

+2
Knights take down Oilers
Knights take down Oilers

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Coach Jordan Lepley's Oil City Oilers had a little more confidence coming into the second installment of the "Route 8 Rivalry" against Franklin on Wednesday night at the House of Hustle.

+2
Williams leads Orioles to triple-overtime victory
Williams leads Orioles to triple-overtime victory

Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …

+3
Oilers too slick for Lions
Oilers too slick for Lions

Oil City senior Holden Stahl recorded a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Oilers to a 61-39 win over Clarion-Limestone in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.