Eagles advance to Class 3A title tilt

WATERFORD - Grove City's Curtis Hovis ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns Friday night and Anthony Nemec added 78 yards and two more scores as the Eagles shut out previously unbeaten Fort LeBoeuf (6-1) in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal football matchup at Carm Bonito Field.
Hovis opened the scoring on a one-yard run midway through the first quarter and coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles (4-3) added two more scores in the second period to go up 18-0. Nemec scored the first TD on a 15-yard run and Logan Breese fired a two-yard scoring pass to Anthony Pereira.