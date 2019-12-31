Franklin jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but visiting Conneaut Area reeled off wins in the final five contested bouts and also benefitted from three forfeit wins in recording a 45-12 victory over the Knights on Monday night in a Region 2 wrestling match at the Castle.
Coach John Heckathorne's Knights claimed the first two bouts by fall to take a 12-0 advantage as Holden Cook opened the match at 170 pounds with a pin over Dylan Lehmann in 1:14. Hunter Stevens followed with a pin over Pierce O'Day in just :47 at 182.