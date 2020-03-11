WEXFORD - Grove City's Kade Persinger, Danny Timko and Dylan Stull combined for 40 points Tuesday night as the Eagles knocked off District 7 champion Highlands, 45-38 in a PIAA Class 4A Sweet 16 boys basketball matchup at North Allegheny High School.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles (18-9) overcame a five-point halftime deficit and took the lead with a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter to go up 39-32. The Golden Rams (23-4) answered with two three-pointers to pull within a point before Grove City closed the game with the final six points.