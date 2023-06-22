Franklin senior Trinity Edge added a final accolade to her stellar high school career by again being named the Region 4 pitcher of the year as District 10 announced its all-region softball teams for the 2023 season.
It was the third consecutive year in which Edge, a Waynesburg University recruit, received pitcher of the year honors.
Franklin senior Trinity Edge added a final accolade to her stellar high school career by again being named the Region 4 pitcher of the year as District 10 announced its all-region softball teams for the 2023 season.
Very late toward dawn one Sunday morning as I was drifting off, Al Foster’s basketball exploits came to mind. You know Al: Oil City guy who scored 51 points in a 1918 game for the Oilers. I wondered how many points he ended up with that season. Hmm…
Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) national matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championship…
EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union’s Hayden Smith set the bar — pun intended — even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
According to Jeannie Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, landowner antlerless licenses will be available for purchase beginning today while fur-taker and resident’s antlerless licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26.
In what has rapidly become one of the biggest area events of the year, Two Mile Run County Park will once again play host this weekend to several of the nation’s top archers for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship.
Lakeview’s Lydia Reed was named the Region 1 athlete of the year while Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Kallie Smith and Franklin’s Olivia Rondinelli were each selected to the first team in Region 3 as District 10 released its 2023 all-region girls track and field teams on Tuesday.
Franklin Little League hosted its 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial baseball tournament this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex and included a brief ceremony in which Porter was named as the inaugural inductee to the league’s new Wall of Fame.
Franklin junior Caleb Prettyman and Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins were each named as their respective region athlete of the year as District 10 announced its all-region boys track and field teams for the 2023 season.
DuBOIS — Cranberry girls softball coach Chrissy Shumaker sensed something was different with her team prior to Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal against the undefeated Everett Warriors at Heindl Field.
ELYSBURG — Keystone High School senior Josh Beal was the overall winner and top male varsity shooter in the 2023 Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League, which was held this past Sunday at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association grounds.
Brooklyn DePriest of Colorado, the son of an Oil City High School graduate, was named recently to the United States Snowboard Team and will compete in August in the Junior Worlds, an international competition in New Zealand for riders under 18 years of age who are top ranked in their respect…
Two-thirds of the way through the 2023 softball season, the Cranberry Berries were like a bobber being tossed about in a raging sea — in fact, they were the epitome of up-and-down, sporting a 7-7 record deep into the regular-season schedule.
HERMITAGE — If the past two District 10 Class 4A softball championship games were indicative of anything, it would stand to reason that Monday’s title tilt between Franklin and Cathedral Prep would be a tight, quick and low-scoring affair. After all, Franklin won the crown in 2021 behind Tri…
SHIPPENSBURG — Three Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley athletes won gold medals — including a record-setting performance from Evelyn Bliss — as the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships got underway on Friday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman, Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell and Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner will be competing in three events apiece at Shippensburg University this weekend while leading a large contingent of track and field athletes to the PIAA Class 2A state championships, which …
“RIVER BOOTS,” Robert Lynn Steiner’s book of stories about his career as a Pennsylvania “fish warden,” was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association with its “Best Book Award” and “Humor Award” for 2023.
KNOX — After splitting two games during the regular season, the Cranberry and Moniteau girls softball teams renewed their rivalry again in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at Keystone High School.
ERIE — Franklin’s baseball team has certainly had its share of adversity this season, including a slew of injuries that derailed what could have been a very deep and talented pitching staff, inexperience at a few key positions, an offense that ran hot and cold and a late-season, seven-game l…
Redbank Valley’s Tate Minich and Moniteau’s Emma Covert were named the Most Valuable Players of their respective sports as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its baseball and softball all-star teams on Monday.
MEADVILLE — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season came to a close Tuesday night after the Orioles fell in straight sets to Cochranton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs at Meadville’s House of Thrills.
EMPORIUM — Bailey Crissman fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout on Tuesday as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked homestanding Cameron County, 6-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal baseball playoff game.
WEST FREEDOM — Forest Area’s Izzy Flick pitched a two-hit shutout and Faith Dietrich went 4-for-4 with a double and home run as the Fires blanked homestanding Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7-0, on Monday in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs.
With a young roster that improved greatly throughout the season, Rocky Grove’s girls softball team ventured into the District 10 Class 1A playoffs against Cochranton on Monday afternoon at Allegheny College’s Robertson Field.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw will be joining Oil City’s Cam Crocker, Charlie Motter, Baine Snyder and the boys’ 400 relay team in heading to the PIAA meet after meeting qualifying standards on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Track and Field Championship…