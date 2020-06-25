Marian Hossa, a deadline aquisition by the Penguins in 2008, came out on the losing end of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009 as a member of Pittsburgh and Detroit respectively before winning three cups with Chicago.
Photos by AP. Jarome Iginla (middle) tallied 12 points in the playoffs after being acquired by the Penguins in 2013 at the deadline.
TORONTO (AP) - Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.
Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women's hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O'Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O'Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league's color barrier 60 years earlier.