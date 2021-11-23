Ex-Knight Mathews shines in fall finale

BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.
Joining Mathews on the school-record 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays were Jamie Edwards, Samantha Davis and Brooke Williams. Their time in the 200 free relay was 1:39.01 while their 400 time was 3:39.81. The 200 team finished second in the event while the 400 relay placed third.