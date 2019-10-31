Ex-Knight Matthews honored

BRISTOL, Tennessee - Franklin High School graduate Madi Matthews has gotten her collegiate swimming career off to a stellar start with King University.
Matthews, a freshman with the Tornado, was named the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week on Wednesday after capturing a pair of first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (25.63) and the 100 free (55.65) in a 133-110 victory over Mars Hill College on Oct. 26. She also helped the 100 free relay team take second place as the Tornado improved to 3-1 on the season.