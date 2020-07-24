Ex-Sailor Greggs earns All-Academic honors

NEW ORLEANS - Former Lakeview High School standout Cecily Greggs, was one of four Slippery Rock University track and field athletes to earn All-Academic honors on Thursday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The other three Rock athletes named wereReagan Hess, Dylan Colcombe and Jason Goodman.
The four athletes named to All-Academic individual honors for owning above a 3.25 cumulative GPA and recording at least an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in at least one event during the indoor track and field season.