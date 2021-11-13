Falcon Knights advance to title game

RIMERSBURG — Caden Rainey and Mikey Card each found the end zone while Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s defense came away with four interceptions as the Falcon Knights advanced to the District 9 Class 1A title game with a 14-8 victory over visiting Smethport on Friday night at Vidunas Stadium.
Coach Brad Dittman’s Falcon Knights, who improved to 9-2 on the season, will face Redbank Valley, a 35-14 winner over Port Allegany in the other semifinal matchup, next weekend with the site and time to be determined.
District 9 resumes its football playoffs tonight, and the season is on the line for a trio of area teams in the semifinal round as Central Clarion travels to Karns City in Class 2A while in Class 1A, Redbank Valley hosts Port Allegany and Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley hosts Smethport.
Clarion Area’s Korrin Burns and Kam Kerle joined Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton as MVP selections as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for girls volleyball, golf and boys and girls cross country.
CLARION — Clarion Area’s girls volleyball team began its state title defense in earnest on Tuesday night as it hosted California and cruised to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 victory in the opening round of PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
CLARION — The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced the members of their 100 Greatest Women’s Swimmers and Divers on Tuesday, and Dr. Jamie Wolf Jackel, a 2007 Clarion University graduate and 2014 inductee into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame, was among those sele…
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s girls and boys cross country teams finished in the top eight in the state while the Rocky Grove boys were ninth in the Class 1A races of the PIAA championships held Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
KNOX — After losing in a high-scoring contest in Week two of the regular season, Port Allegany tried a different strategy in the rematch against homestanding Keystone on Friday night in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals.
“We moved to the country so we could have a garden and enjoy wildlife,” we explained to our citified families 40-some years ago. Well, the first thing we learned is you can’t have both, a garden and wildlife. At least not without adequate fencing. To you, the person, the garden is an alterna…
After enduring the heat and humidity of August and the cold and rain of late October, while also dealing with the many difficult trails and hills in between, cross country’s elite will descend upon Hershey on Saturday to compete in the PIAA cross country championships.
CLARION — Korrin Burns blasted 18 kills, Noel Anthony piled up 24 set assists and Payton Simko served for 15 points with five aces on Tuesday night as Clarion’s volleyball team advanced to the District 9 Class 1A championship game with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 win over visiting Clarion-Limeston…
Rocky Grove’s boys cross country team took home the Class 1A title in the District 10 meet held Saturday at the Ed Myers Complex in Titusville while Cranberry swept the District 9 Class 1A championships at Ridgway.
It was wet and cold on Saturday night at the Franklin High School football field, but the poor weather conditions did not dampen the play of the Knights or of the visiting Lakeview Sailors as each squad put on quite a show for the fans in attendance, needing overtime to decide the winner of …
RIMERSBURG — Dawson Camper ran for three touchdowns while Skyler Roxbury and Ryan Cooper had two TD catches apiece as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley finished off its regular-season schedule Friday night with a 51-0 whitewash over visiting Coudersport in a District 9 crossover matchup.
After having played four traditional powers in a row, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to close out the 2021 season and send their senior class out in winning fashion as they host Lakeview in a non-region game tonight at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled …
WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.
CLARION — Korrin Burns blasted 16 kills and Aryana Girvan added 11 on Thursday night as Clarion, the defending PIAA Class 1A state champions, advanced to the District 9 semifinals following a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 win at home over Otto-Eldred.
BROCKWAY — Clarion Area’s girls soccer team had its season come to a close Thursday night as the Bobcats dropped a 4-1 decision to top-seeded Brockway in a District 9 Class 1A semifinal matchup at Varischetti Field.
WATERFORD — Seneca’s Nick Dolph and Zach Nichols each scored a pair of goals on Wednesday to lead the third-seeded Bobcats to a 6-0 win over Franklin in a District 10 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal matchup at Fort LeBoeuf High School.
PORT ALLEGANY — Clarion’s Alex Leadbetter recorded a hat trick on Monday as the Bobcats knocked off homestanding Port Allegany, 5-2, in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A girls soccer playoffs.
Cranberry senior Maria Anderson enjoyed a stellar night on Tuesday in leading the streaking Berries to a 25-19, 25-7, 27-25 victory over Northern Potter in a District 9 Class 1A opening-round girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
KNOX — Keystone’s Kyle Nellis ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and also hauled in a 35-yard TD pass to help the Panthers capture the District 9 Small South Division title Friday night with a 48-20 drubbing of visiting Elk County Catholic.
BUTLER — Heading into Friday night’s non-region game at Butler, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Golden Tornado. However, a pair of first-half turnovers kept Franklin’s offense in check while the balanced offensive attack of Butler proved…
With just one game remaining on its regular-season slate, Oil City’s football team will try to get back to .500 tonight when it welcomes Erie High to the Oil Field for a non-region clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer served for 11 points with three aces and Reyna Watson added 10 points and seven aces as the Berries wrapped up their regular season Friday night with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 win over Forest Area in KSAC girls volleyball action at the Berry Dome.
More than 20 youngsters attended a turkey hunting workshop this past Saturday, which was hosted by the Allegheny Sultans Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), at the Izaak Walton League in Oil City.
CHICORA — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday by sweeping the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Invitational held at Karns City High School. Clarion pulled off the same feat in the junior high races.
After closing out its Region 5 schedule last week against General McLane, the Franklin Knights football team won’t be getting any breaks in the first of their two non-region games to close out the season as the squad will hit the road tonight to take on Butler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Clarion’s Korrin Burns piled up 16 kills, 12 points, five digs and three aces while Noel Anthony added 30 set assists, 10 points and four aces on Wednesday night as the Bobcats’ volleyball team downed homestanding Redbank Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 to remain undefeated in th…
KIRTLAND, Ohio — For the past 15 years, the Kirtland Hornets football program has been nearly unstoppable in the state of Ohio under head coach and former Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde, racking up six state titles, including the past three in a row.