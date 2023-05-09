Falcon Knights pick up pair of track wins

RIMERSBURG — Sam Morganti was a four-time winner as the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys track and field team posted a pair of home wins over Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference competition.
Evie Bliss was a three-time winner and set a school record in the javelin as the Falcon Knights’ girls team earned a split with a narrow tiebreaker win over the She-Wolves (70-70) and a loss to the Berries (88.5-57.5).
HERMITAGE — Oil City plated four runs in the first two innings and Jacob Teeter and Casey Rybak made it stand up as Oil City swept the season series from homestanding Hickory following Monday’s 4-1 victory in Region 2 baseball action.
Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice came within a single of hitting for the cycle and Paige Cresswell scattered five hits on Monday as the Orioles topped visiting Lakeview, 8-2, on Senior Night in a non-region girls softball contest.
KNOX — McKaylah Smith and Keelie Schneider combined to toss a three-hit shutout while Kendell Findlay went 5-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs as Cranberry blanked homestanding Keystone, 11-0, on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.
PITTSBURGH — Oil City’s Cam Crocker was the top local finisher with a second place in the discus while Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw each set a school record to lead their respective track and field teams on Friday night at the 49th Annual Baldwin Invitational.
ERIE — Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 12 points and added four kills and four digs Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to McDowell, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup.
Cranberry pole vaulter Scott Finch broke a long-standing school record on Thursday, but it was Keystone that swept Finch and his homestanding Berries in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet. Keystone’s boys squeezed out a 78-72 victory while the Panther girls notched …
Led by the pitching of Trinity Edge and the hitting of Gabriella Laderer and Autumn Fitzgerald, Franklin’s girls softball team improved to 12-2 on Thursday following a 7-0 home win over Sharon in Region 4 action.
Franklin High School’s Damon Curry and Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon are two well-known and respected players whose excellent play on the court helped fuel their respective teams to great heights this past winter.
Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman broke his third school record in the past two weeks, but his Knights dropped a 77-70 decision at home to Titusville in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Rockets made it a sweep by taking the girls meet as well, 107-43.
LAWRENCE PARK — Iroquois second baseman Cole Bennett drilled a pair of run-scoring singles and Ben Burkhardt pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts on Monday as the homestanding Braves pulled out a 2-1 win over Rocky Grove in a Region 3 baseball game that was called after five innings due to rain.
Franklin’s Kadin Karns, who slammed a three-run homer during a nine-run fifth inning, capped off a wild game with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday as the Knights rallied to beat visiting Warren, 13-12, in a non-region baseball matchup.
Kieran Fricko and Mylee Harmon were each three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys and girls track and field teams swept homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dual meet.
Despite getting nine points from Joshua Stevenson and eight apiece from Blayne Baker and Wyatt Gregory, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 decision to Cochranton in a Region 1 showdown Wednesday night at the Nest.
Oil City’s Justen Dunkle doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning and later scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Oilers pulled out a wild 3-2 victory at home on Wednesday against Sharon in a Region 2 baseball showdown.
TITUSVILLE — Keegan Kirkwood and Ethen Knox each were three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team rolled to a 119-31 win over Titusville on Tuesday in a Region 3 dual meet. The Rockets earned a split with an 86-64 verdict over the Oilers in the girls meet.
Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 19 points, Alex Zinz added 15 points and Joshua Stevenson had 13 points and 27 set-assists as the Orioles rolled over Cathedral Prep, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball match at the Nest on Tuesday.
Paige Cresswell had three hits, including two doubles, drove in two runs and pitched a five-inning two-hitter as Rocky Grove cruised to a 12-2 home win over Iroquois on Tuesday in Region 2 girls softball action.
It may have been cold and snowy during Monday afternoon’s Region 2 baseball game at Oil City High School, but the bats for the Oilers and the visiting Franklin Knights were red hot as the two teams were looking to secure a big win that could potentially turn around their struggling seasons.
Redbank Valley standout sophomore Mylee Harmon added another award to her ever-growing list of accomplishments as she was named to the Class 2A third team of the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams, which were released Monday.
KNOX — Natalie Bowser went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs while also earning the save in the circle to lead homestanding Keystone to a 9-3 victory over Brookville in a non-conference girls softball matchup on Monday.
Cranberry fired a pair of no-hitters on Friday as the Berries made the short trip to Venango Catholic and swept the Vikings in KSAC baseball action, winning Game 1 by a 20-0 margin and Game 2 by a 13-0 tally.
Pinch-hitter Hannah Krug ignited a six-run sixth inning on Friday with a leadoff home run, Maddie Wenner drilled a game-tying, two-run double and Sophie Garmong hurled 4 2/3 innings of two-hit relief as Oil City rallied for an 8-5 road win over Titusville in Region 4 softball action.
Workers continued to install artificial turf on the infield of Franklin High School’s baseball field on Thursday. The project is being done by Playing Surface Solutions out of Saegertown and the hope is that the Knights will be able to hold their home opener on Wednesday against Sharon. Fran…
GROVE CITY — Shalyn Whittemore and Sophie Garmong combined on a two-hit shutout and Libbie Arnink doubled home a pair of runs on Thursday as Oil City blanked homestanding Grove City, 6-0, in a Region 4 softball matchup.
Ethen Knox was a three-time winner as the Oil City boys track and field team posted a narrow 78-72 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in a Region 3 dual meet. Chayse Skinner an Meghan Flinchbaugh were double winners for the Oil City girls, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 105-45 …
Rocky Grove’s Joshua Stevenson served for nine points and added 20 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to Meadville, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup at the House of Thrills.
TIONESTA — Emily Rice had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs, as Rocky Grove outslugged homestanding Forest Area, 20-9, on Monday in non-region girls softball action.
WEST SUNBURY — Kaine McFarland and Mason Burford were each triple winners as North Clarion’s boys track and field team upended homestanding Moniteau, 82-67, while the Warriors made it a split by taking the girls meet, 108-42.
PITTSBURGH — Under the bright lights of PNC Park, Titusville’s baseball team took to the field to square off against Athens High School, but dropped a 3-1 decision in the non-region contest on Saturday night.