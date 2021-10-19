FOXBURG — Allegheny-Clarion Valley pumped its record up to 8-5 on the season with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 victory over visiting Venango Catholic in a KSAC showdown on Monday night.

Meah Ielase pounded out 11 kills and made 11 digs in the victory for the Falcons while Jenna Stefanacci handed out 21 assists and served for three aces. Lexi Ruckdeschel added five kills and three aces with Paige Klingler cracking four kills.

LaVerde's Hornets reach new heights
Local Sports

LaVerde's Hornets reach new heights

KIRTLAND, Ohio — For the past 15 years, the Kirtland Hornets football program has been nearly unstoppable in the state of Ohio under head coach and former Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde, racking up six state titles, including the past three in a row.

Kerle siblings fare well at states
Local Sports

Kerle siblings fare well at states

YORK — Clarion’s brother-sister tandem of Kameron and McKayla Kerle each placed in the top half of their classes on a windy Monday in the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

FHS' Latchaw wins race at RG Invite
Local Sports

FHS' Latchaw wins race at RG Invite

Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw took first place in the varsity girls race while Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Oil City’s Jack Mumford finished second and third, respectively, in the varsity boys race on Saturday in the Rocky Grove Invitational held at Two Mile Run County Park.

Eagles make it back-to-back championships
Local Sports

Eagles make it back-to-back championships

Christian Life Academy cruised to its second straight New-Penn Christian Conference championship on Saturday at Hepler’s Gym by beating Crawford County Schooling Initiative in the semifinals before going on to take down Grove City Christian Academy for the title.

Gremlins' late goal sinks Knights, 3-2
Local Sports

Gremlins' late goal sinks Knights, 3-2

After leading 2-0 at the midpoint, Franklin surrendered three unanswered goals in the second half — including the deciding goal with just 33 seconds left — as the Knights dropped a 3-2, non-region boys soccer game to visiting Karns City on Saturday.

Bulldogs blank Oilers, 48-0
Local Sports

Bulldogs blank Oilers, 48-0

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Over the past several seasons, Oil City’s running game has run roughshod over its opponents, racking up yardage and re-writing its program record books. But, on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville in the Region 5 finale, the shoe was on the other foot.

Knights fall to Lancers
Local Sports

Knights fall to Lancers

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Looking to recover after a pair of humbling defeats, the Franklin Knights football team saved one of its best performances of the season for Homecoming against visiting General McLane in a Region 5 matchup on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.

Local Sports

Orioles fall on road to Big Reds

WEST MIDDLESEX — Despite getting 20 service points and seven digs from Rylee Reed and 15 points and 15 assists from Courtney Clark, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team fell in four sets on the road to West Middlesex, 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19 in a showdown of unbeaten Region 1 teams Friday night.

Local Sports

Falcon Knights win 6th straight

EMPORIUM — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley pushed its win streak to six in a row on Thursday night as the Falcon Knights traveled to Cameron County to pull out a 20-6 victory in District 9 Football League Small School crossover play.

Lancers invade Franklin today on Homecoming
Local Sports

Lancers invade Franklin today on Homecoming

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After a rough outing against Meadville last week, the Franklin Knights football team will look to end a two-game losing streak tonight as they host General McLane for Homecoming in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Berries reign supreme
Local Sports

Berries reign supreme

Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each ran to victories on Thursday at home against North Clarion and, in the process, clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference titles as well. It was a showdown in which all four teams entered with unbeaten conference records. Cranberry…

Oilers spike Knights; Berries top ’Dogs
Local Sports

Oilers spike Knights; Berries top ’Dogs

After losing the first set by a 25-14 score, Oil City rallied to win the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 to defeat homestanding Franklin in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the Castle.

Oilers to host Bulldogs in Region 5 showdown
Local Sports

Oilers to host Bulldogs in Region 5 showdown

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

Coming off a disappointing loss to Warren a week ago in which it squandered an 18-point halftime lead, Oil City will try to rebound tonight, but it won’t be easy as Meadville comes to the Oil Field for a 7 p.m. Region 5 showdown.

Berries gear up for KSAC showdown
Local Sports

Berries gear up for KSAC showdown

FOXBURG — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each remained undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference on Wednesday following identical 15-50 forfeit victories over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union.

Berries extend win streak
Local Sports

Berries extend win streak

Cranberry’s girls volleyball team racked up its sixth win in a row on Tuesday night with 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash at the Berry Dome.

Oil City girls, Oriole boys finish as runners-up
Local Sports

Oil City girls, Oriole boys finish as runners-up

TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s cross country team closed out its regular season on Tuesday in a Region 3 tri-meet with Cambridge Springs and homestanding Titusville. The Oilers’ boys team picked up a sweep, beating the Rockets 15-50 and the Blue Devils 25-30, while the girls notched a split, upendi…

Local Sports

FHS girls upset North East

Franklin’s girls soccer team pulled off an upset on Tuesday, taking down North East by a 2-1 margin in a Region 5 showdown at Franklin High School.

Canada fishing was worth Covid testing hurdle
Local Sports

Canada fishing was worth Covid testing hurdle

We were ready to pull the plug. After years of traveling to western Ontario for fishing each summer, we were flummoxed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But not to worry, we thought. A vaccine was on the horizon, people will get it, and all will be well for 2021.

FHS booters top Oilers
Local Sports

FHS booters top Oilers

Franklin’s Hailey Yard scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Knights posted a 4-1 road win over Oil City in a non-region girls soccer match on Monday at the Oil Field.

Orioles, Panthers record victories
Local Sports

Orioles, Panthers record victories

Rocky Grove’s Courtney Clark, Paige Cresswell and Abby Cable combined to serve for 48 points Friday night as the Orioles cruised past visiting Commodore Perry, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in a Region 1 girls volleyball contest at the Nest.

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers
Local Sports

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — On the gridiron in 2021, Oil City has been a textbook case of Jekyll and Hyde. At times, the Oilers look unstoppable. Other times, they can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win
Local Sports

Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win

CLARION — Freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Central Clarion pulled away in the second half for a 33-14 win over Ridgway in a District 9 Large School game played at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

Knights, Oilers get R4 wins
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers get R4 wins

Franklin’s boys soccer team got goals from five different players and goalie Reston Weismann recorded another shutout Thursday as the Knights blanked visiting Eisenhower, 5-0 in a Region 4 matchup.

Knights to hit the road to take on Bulldogs
Local Sports

Knights to hit the road to take on Bulldogs

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After losing to their biggest rival last week, the Franklin Knights football team will have to regroup in a hurry as they travel to face Region 5 leader Meadville in a league matchup today at Bender Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Autumn Leaf special
Local Sports

Autumn Leaf special

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

KNOX — Through its first seven drives of the game against homestanding Keystone on Friday night, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley committed four turnovers and had a punt blocked. And, that was on top of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.

Berries sweep Falcons, Orioles continue to roll
Local Sports

Berries sweep Falcons, Orioles continue to roll

Ayanna Ferringer recorded 18 kills, 10 points, including four aces, and two blocks as Cranberry swept visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.

Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons
Local Sports

Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With last week’s 54-8 romp over Franklin, Oil City officially has its first winning streak of the football season, and the Oilers will try to make it three in a row today when they make the trek north to take on Warren in a Region 5 clash. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Pickleball mania is here!
Local Sports

Pickleball mania is here!

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

For a sport that’s been around since the mid-1960s, it’s only been rather recently that pickleball’s popularity has exploded, growing at a rate that is almost unprecedented in the history of American sports.