MEADVILLE - Farrell's Anthony Stallworth rushed for 249 yards on 14 carries to go along with a pair of touchdowns as the Steelers topped Maplewood, 35-20, in the District 10 Class 1A championship game at Bender Field.
Coach Anthony Pegues' Steelers (10-2) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on Jaden Harrison's 52-yard touchdown run but the Tigers (10-1) answered right back a little over a minute later when Kaleb Donor trotted in an 11-yard score. Maplewood's extra point effort failed, putting the score at 7-6 in Farrell's favor.