FHS drops 57-3 verdict at Seneca

WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

Coach Matt Turk’s Knights struggled on both sides of the ball on a cold and windy night as injuries caught up to the squad, leaving them thin at most positions. They accumulated only two first downs in the first half on a 13-yard pass from Hunter Marsteller to Cole Buckley and a 33-yard run by Drew Kockler from the wildcat formation. They also turned the ball over twice in the first half and gave up a safety.

WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.

Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After opening its season with four straight victories, Oil City’s football team now finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bring an end to that tonight as they make the lengthy trip Hollidaysburg to take on the Golden Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Having led three different college basketball programs to national prominence while also helping raise millions of dollars in aid to areas in need, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been selected as the 2022 “Sportsmanship I” Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

EBENSBURG — Clarion Area’s golf team had its season come to a close on Wednesday as the Bobcats fell to West Shamokin, 334-345, in a PIAA sub-regional match played at the Ebensburg Country Club.

Rocky Grove’s Katie Beggs, Courtney Clark, Delana Pyle and Kaidlynn Burger combined for 49 service points Tuesday night as the Orioles blitzed Commodore Perry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in a Region 1 girls volleyball matchup at the Nest.

RIMERSBURG — Jennifer Blum amassed 14 points, 13 digs and six kills as Franklin’s girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over homestanding Union on Monday night in a non-region match.

KANE — After helping their team repeat as District 9 Class 2A golf champions earlier in the week, Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle claimed the D-9 individual title while teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky also qualified for the PIAA individual tournament after the second round of play on S…

Knights prevail in comeback over Mustangs

MERCER — Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Gage Haniwalt netted three goals and Caleb Griffin added another goal in the second half as Franklin’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mercer on Saturday in a non-region match.

Grove City survives late surge from Greenville

GREENVILLE — Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash on Friday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jack Mumford finished third overall as the Oil City boys cross country team took first place in the A1 small school varsity boys division on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the majority of the first quarter of Friday night’s homecoming game at the Franklin High School field, the Knights played the visiting Dragons to a 0-0 tie as both defenses proved to be stout, allowing only one combined first down.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City’s opening play from scrimmage on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville was a 40-yard gain up the left sideline by Ethen Knox that sent the Oiler faithful into a frenzy.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Prior to the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, there was one game on Oil City’s schedule that stood out above the others: the Meadville Bulldogs. Fast forward five weeks into the season and nothing has changed.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After putting together its best offensive showing of the season last week, the Franklin Knights football team has a lot to feel good about heading into their Region 4 and homecoming game with visiting Warren tonight at the high school field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Keystone boosted its season record up to 11-1 after taking down Cranberry 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference volleyball clash at the Berry Dome on Thursday night.

Thanks to a ninth-place finish from Mariner Perry, Cranberry’s boys cross country team was able to squeeze out a 28-29 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.

CLARION — Grace Ochs passed out 28 assists and served up 12 points and four aces as homestanding Clarion cruised past Union, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball matchup on Tuesday.

Oh Canada! Oh Canada! The sunset country of southwestern Ontario greets us with open arms. An eagle soars over Rainy Lake, a small black bear ambles across Highway 11, a buck deer and two does bolt across the road in front of us. An hour earlier at the border, with all of our immunization pa…

LINESVILLE — Thanks to first-place finishes from Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach, Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams stayed undefeated in Region 7 action on Tuesday with wins over homestanding Conneaut Area.

Natalie Bowser stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 14 assists and four kills as Keystone stormed back for a 19-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 15-5 win over Oil City in a non-region girls volleyball match on Monday night at the House of Hustle.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter of play and heading towards what looked like another score early in the second period, the Franklin Knights football team appeared to be in good position to record its first win of the season against Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday night in non-region…

Oilers blank Panthers on pitch

Dillon Hack and Justin Garland each found the back of the net as Oil City posted a 2-0 victory over visiting Keystone in a non-region boys soccer match on Saturday.

KNOX — Kennedy Kaye served for a team-high 18 points with five of those coming via ace as Keystone rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Union in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After enduring a brutal three-game stretch against perennial powers Hickory, General McLane and Oil City while dealing with numerous injuries and illnesses to the starting lineup, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to turn things around with a rare Saturday night matchup with…