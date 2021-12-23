Jordan Best and Rebekah Ketner combined to score 25 points Wednesday night as Clarion came away with a 48-32 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC North girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After pulling off a come-from-behind victory over WPIAL power Aliquippa on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season, there was a danger that the Franklin boys basketball team could be headed for a letdown against unbeaten Greenville on Tuesday night in a Region 4 matchup at The Castle.
Rocky Grove’s Isaac Clayton led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Orioles improved to 6-0 on the season following Tuesday night’s 75-44 victory over Union City in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
CLARION — Clarion University announced Tuesday that Chris Weibel will not return as head football coach of the Golden Eagles program. The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction.
CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eag…
Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover and Kallie Smith in the girls meet and triple winners Connor Malek, Charlie Motter and Garrett Morse in the boys meet, Oil City swept a Region 1 swim contest at home against Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler girls posted a 95-67 win while the boys …
Franklin’s trio of Lauren Billingsley, Camdon Bashor and Estella Adams combined for 36 points in leading the Knights past visiting Titusville, 66-9, in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the Castle on Monday.
NEW CASTLE — Easton Fulmer led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and Scott Walters came off the bench to tally nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin rallied for a 57-48 victory over Aliquippa on Saturday night in the Clash at New Castle.
TITUSVILLE — Bolstered by a fast start offensively, Oil City’s girls basketball team evened its season record on Friday night by rolling to a 49-21 win over Titusville in a non-region matchup at the Launch Pad.
FOXBURG — Lily Homan connected for a game-high 21 points Thursday night as Venango Catholic girls basketball team pulled away in the final three quarters to record a 44-15 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC North meeting.
Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain combined to score 31 points and both went over 1,000 points for their careers Wednesday night in leading homestanding Redbank Valley to a 72-19 win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference South Division boys basketball matchup.
RUSSELL — Senior guard Abby Williams scored a career-high 21 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-21 road win over Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup.
Franklin’s swim teams got their seasons off on the right foot Monday as they won 21 of the 22 events en route to a Region 1 sweep of visiting Farrell. The boys claimed a 72-15 decision while the girls won 70-18.
Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan poured in a game-high 21 points and added 11 steals and eight rebounds Monday night as the Vikings powered past visiting Jamestown, 43-22 in a non-conference girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
With no time left on the clock, Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice drained a free throw to hand the host Orioles the title of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tournament with a 28-27 victory over Oil City on Saturday afternoon at The Nest.
Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.
BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.
Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.
CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…