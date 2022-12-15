FHS matmen fall on the road to Saegertown

SAEGERTOWN — Led by pins from Porter Brooks, Logan Corner, Carter Beck and Travis Huya, Saegertown jumped out to an early 30-0 lead Wednesday night and went on to post a 52-15 victory over visiting Franklin in a Region 2 wrestling match.
Franklin received a pin from Dallas Ross at 133 pounds as he decked Nick Craig in 57 seconds while Jonah Heckathorne engineered a 5-2 decision over Gabe Johnson at 172 pounds. Also picking up bonus points for the Knights (0-2) was Trenton Rice, who received a forfeit at 139.