Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders

BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.
With the win, the Crusaders earned a berth in the upcoming PIAA playoffs.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 3, 2022 — You are clever and a quick study. You are also multitalented and confident. Because you know how to make others happy, this will be a successful year, because you will want to be of service to others. This means you must take care of yourself and do …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old female in relatively good health. I have a history of allergic rhinitis. A regimen of allergy testing and shots was successful in controlling my seasonal allergies. I also have vasomotor rhinitis, which results in a runny nose during meals, drinking hot or …
SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley freshman speedster Mylee Harmon ran to a gold medal on Saturday in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash on Day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
SLIPPERY ROCK — After splitting a pair of games during the regular season, the Franklin and Fairview baseball teams met for the third time this year on Monday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. But, this time it meant a lot more as the District 10 Class 3A title was on the line.
DuBOIS — With the temperature soaring above 90 degrees on the turf of Heindl Field on Monday afternoon for the District 9 Class 2A championship softball game between Cranberry and Johnsonburg on Monday, the picture-perfect facility resembled an oven as much as it did a ballfield.
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s softball team proved why it’s the two-time defending champion on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field as the Cardinals made it a three-peat with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area in the District 9 Class 1A championship.
SHIPPENSBURG — Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser and Hayden Smith took home state titles while Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn set a new school record as seven area athletes earned medals on the first day of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships on Frid…
Having reached the District 10 Class 1A championship game last season, it looked like Rocky Grove’s baseball team was well on its way to the title tilt again this year after the first three and a half innings were played of Friday’s D-10 Class 1A semifinal playoff game with Kennedy Catholic …
SLIPPERY ROCK — In the top of the seventh inning on Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park, both the skies and the Franklin’s chances of advancing to the District 9 Class 3A Championship baseball game looked bleak.
MEADVILLE — Nobody said it was going to be easy for Franklin’s girls softball team to repeat as District 10 champions. And on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Allegheny University’s Robertson Athletic Complex against Conneaut Area, coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights certainly had their backs…
FOXBURG — Reyna Watson and Kendall Findlay combined for four hits and five RBIs as Cranberry advanced to the District 9 Class 2A title game after a a 12-7 victory over Keystone on Wednesday in a semifinal matchup.
Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar and Moniteau’s Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City’s Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its spring sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.
STRATTANVILLE — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball season came to an end on Tuesday as Clarion-Limestone pushed across a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to break away from a 3-3 tie and record a 5-3 win over the Falcon Knights in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff matchup.
ERIE — Franklin’s Luke Guth and Ethan Nightingale combined on a three-hitter while Guth and Carson Wible each belted home runs on Monday as the fifth-seeded Knights opened up the District 10 Class 3A playoffs with a resounding 12-2 victory over North East in a game played at Mercyhurst University.
TIONESTA — Faith Dietrich cracked a pair of bases-clearing doubles and Izzy Flick tossed a four-inning, no-hitter as Forest Area rolled to a 16-1 win over Clarion on Monday in a District 9 Class 1A softball quarterfinal matchup.
Cranberry came out swinging on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A softball playoffs in a showdown with visiting Kane, and the Berries clubbed their way to an 11-3 victory while also getting a standout effort in the circle from Alisha Beggs.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn each claimed two gold medals while the Oilers’ Jack Mumford also claimed a gold medal and Cam Crocker qualified for the state meet with a second-place effort on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A-3A Track and Field Champi…
BROOKVILLE — Mylee Harmon earned gold in three individual events while she also helped the Redbank Valley 1,600 relay team take a decisive second place as the Bulldogs claimed the District 9 Class 2A team title on Friday night at Brookville High School.
Oil City’s Koen Bearer fired a three-hit shutout, Will McMahon smacked three singles and Conner Lockhart blasted a two-run home run on Friday as Oil City stunned visiting Wilmington, 12-0 in a five-inning non-region baseball matchup.
Cranberry’s Kenny Lavrich and Austin Fento combined on a five-hitter Thursday as the Berries wrapped up their 2022 baseball season with a 4-2 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.
MEADVILLE — Despite getting nine service points from Wyatt Gregory and seven apiece from Alex Zinz and Brett Stevenson, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season come to a close Thursday night following a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 setback to Cochranton in the opening round of the District …
For the second time this season, Kenny Lavrich belted a pair of home runs in a game and finished with four RBIs to lead Cranberry to a 12-2 win over North Clarion in a KSAC baseball matchup on Wednesday.
After rallying for seven runs in the fourth inning to beat Saegertown back on April 25, Rocky Grove’s baseball team had an opportunity to clinch the Region 3 title on Tuesday with another win over the Panthers on the Orioles’ diamond.
HERMITAGE — Trinity Edge and Brandy Atwell each slugged a solo home run while Edge also earned the win on the mound as Franklin’s girls softball team rebounded from its first loss of the season for a 7-5 victory over Hickory in Region 4 action on Tuesday.
FAIRVIEW — Caleb Doyle ripped a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning and three pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter as Franklin recorded a 7-4 victory over Fairview on Tuesday in Region 4 baseball action.
KNOX — Emma Gruber went 3-for-3 while Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley combined on a three-hitter Monday as homestanding Keystone outlasted Redbank Valley, 4-1, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.
MILLERSVILLE — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title on Saturday, taking first place in the high jump at the track and field championships held at Millersville University.
Clarion’s Payton Simko and Kylee Beers each belted home runs and Noel Anthony had three hits and was the winning pitcher on Friday as the Bobcats won a non-region slugfest with homestanding Oil City, 14-10, in softball action.