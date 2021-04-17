Fires fall to Rovers on diamond

DUBOIS - Forest Area grabbed an early lead but let it slip away in the later innings en route to a 5-1 loss on the road to Brockway in non-conference baseball play at DuBois' Stern Field.
The Fires (1-2) plated their lone run in the top of the first to grab a quick advantage before the Rovers answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame. The score would stay 1-1 until the fourth when Brockway added another run to take the lead. It would post three more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final score.