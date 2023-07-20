FLAG stars headed to states

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.