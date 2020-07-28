Third-generation driver A.J. Flick started in seventh position and drove to his first win of the year in the Shawgo Real Estate Sprint Cars during the fifth installment of Sunday Thunder at the all new Tri-City Raceway Park. Also on Sunday, New York's Erik Rudolph won a special event for the Outlawed Small Block Modified Tour, which was the series' season-opening event. Curtis J. Bish was victorious in the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Pro Stock Division of racing, and Mark Lawrence won in his first visit to Tri-City in the 4-Your-Car-Connection Mini Stock Division.
After starting seventh, Flick climbed into third place early on.