Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers

BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
Mario Fontanazza and Seth Yeager placed in two events apiece for the Oilers. Fontanazza took fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus while Yeager notched a fourth-place in the discus and fifth in the shot. Sean Stack added an eighth-place effort in the javelin.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.
Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.
Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.
Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.
Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…
As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.