Former A-C Valley star Boocks shines in Clarion's loss to Malone

CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team was within two possessions with just 10 minutes to play, but the Golden Eagles could get no closer and wound up dropping a 69-48 decision on Wednesday to Malone at Tippin Gymnasium. Clarion (1-6, 0-2 PSAC) will be back in action next week when they travel to take on Ohio Valley.
The Eagles cut a 12-point third-quarter deficit to just six in the final 96 econds of action, starting with a free throw by Celeste Ryman that made it 41-32. Former Allegheny-Clarion Valley standout Olivia Boocks drained a three-pointer with 58 ticks remaining after pulling down a defensive rebound and taking it the other way for the trey to make it a six-point game at the period break.