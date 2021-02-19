Former Knight Madi Matthews named swimmer of the week

MADI MATTHEWS

MURFREESBORO, N.C. - Franklin High School graduate Madi Matthews was named Conference Carolinas women's swimmer of the week for helping King University to a win on Saturday.

Matthews, a sophomore, took first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:02.07 while also helping the Tornado to a 200-meter medley relay win, clocking in at 2:09.54.

