Former Knight Matthews named swimmer of week

BRISTOL, Tenn.- For the second time this year, King University's Madi Matthews has been named the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week.
Matthews, a freshman from Franklin High School, started the spring off with a bang in Saturday's meet against University of the Cumberlands.Matthews won both of her individual races on the day and helped the 200-yard freestyle team finish first with a time of 1:44.06. Individually, she won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle with times of 25.63 and 55.29 seconds, respectively.