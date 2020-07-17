Former Lions', Bobcats' star wins Wiser award

Clarion-Limestone graduate Ben Smith, an offensive lineman/linebacker on Clarion Area's football team, was named the 2019 Larry Wiser Leadership Award winner.
Smith, the son of Mike and Angie Smith, played his first three years of varsity ball for the Lions and finished his career as a member of the Bobcats as C-L joined the co-op with Clarion Area and North Clarion this past season. Since this was the first year of the three-school co-op, Smith is the first-ever Clarion-Limestone player to receive the award, which will carry over to the new entity Central Clarion Wildcats.