Former Sailor McIntire earns prestigious softball honors

ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but was also named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III All-America team as well as Penn State Behrend's Female Athlete of the Year. The other Lions' player receiving recognition was sophomore Cami McNany, an Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School graduate, who garnered third-team All-AMCC honors.
McIntire, the daughter of Kevin and Tammy McIntire of Stoneboro, enjoyed an outstanding senior season and led the Lions in several offensive categories. The catcher/third baseman played in 33 games and slammed 55 hits in just 106 at-bats for a team-leading .519 average. She also belted 17 doubles, four home runs and had 38 RBIs, which were also tops on the team. In addition, McIntire had a .540 on-base percentage and a robust .792 slugging percentage.