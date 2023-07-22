Franklin 10U all-stars fall at sections

MEADVILLE — Easton Straub scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night as St. Marys captured the Section 1 10U Little League championship with a 3-2 nailbiter over Franklin.
Jonathan Chapman opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a single off Franklin reliever Torin Schmidt, but he was erased at second base when Straub bounded into a fielder’s choice. An error moved Straub into scoring position and he came home moments later on another error by Franklin.
Logan Fink, an amateur mixed-martial arts fighter from Franklin, improved to 3-1 in his young career with a victory over Drew Landefeld as part of the 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 17 main card last Saturday night at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Fans, players (and mayors!) alike couldn’t have asked for a better day in which to celebrate their 25th season this past Wednesday as the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League held a “Fan Appreciation Day” at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields in commemoration of their league, which began play back in 1999.
MEADVILLE — Chase Barrett had a big night at the plate and also saw time on the mound as Franklin’s 10U Little League all-stars baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 1 tournament following a 13-10 win over FLAG on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final.
SAEGERTOWN — Lance Stevenson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball and also homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night to lead DuBois to a 10-2 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.
Oil City’s Junior League baseball all-stars were just two outs away from victory, but FLAG rallied in its final at-bat to tie the game before winning it in extra innings to steal Game 1 of the Section 1 tournament on Sunday night under the lights of Hasson Field.
DuBOIS — Despite banging out a dozen hits, Titusville’s all-stars were eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior Little League baseball tournament Thursday night following an 11-5 loss to Hollidaysburg in a losers’ bracket quarterfinal matchup.
DUBOIS — Hank Lockhart capped an eight-run sixth inning on Wednesday with a three-run double as Titusville rallied for a 10-4 victory over Upper Moreland in a losers’ bracket game in the Pennsylvania State Senior Little League tournament.
After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.
Landon Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs while he also pitched five innings on the mound to pick up the victory as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars claimed the District 25 title with a 7-4 win over Titusville in the championship game on Sunday at the Hasson Heights field.
UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…
RICHMOND — Mary Lesko drilled three singles and Hannah Ringer singled and doubled Friday night to power Titusville to an 11-4 victory over Mid-East in the District 1 Little League softball 10U all-star championship game.
TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.
With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On a muggy afternoon on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, it felt good to step into the shade beneath a leafy tree. The smell was sweet and a sound suggesting rain was made by the patter of white sticky droplets falling on and around me.
UNION CITY — Reese Stanford scored a run and drove in another while Abigail Mawhinney and Karmyn Reese combined on a four-hitter Wednesday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton Little League 12U softball all-star team opened up the Section 1 tournament with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Punxsutawney.
Kannon Speerstra belted four hits and Dylan Gregory had three as Cranberry eliminated Butler on Wednesday night with a 17-3 four-inning victory in the losers’ bracket final of the District 25 Little League baseball 12U all-star tournament.
TOWNVILLE -- Addie Smock had three hits, drove in four runs and combined with Paige Viele on a two-hitter Monday night as the Mid-East 10U girls cruised to an 18-3 three-inning win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers' bracket semifinals of the District 1 Little League softball all-star tournament.
Landon Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars opened their tournament by taking down Cranberry in a 16-1 contest on Saturday.
RICHMOND — Addy Smock pitched all six innings to earn the win in the circle and also led the offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Mid-East recorded an 8-3 win over Cochranton/Lakeview in the consolation bracket of the District 1 Little League 10U all-star girls softball tournament.
Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…
MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles. San Diego has lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.
After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.
BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.
Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…