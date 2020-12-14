Franklin had three players land all-region honors as District 10 released its all-stars on Sunday.

Connor Nightingale, Gage Haniwalt and Miles Hoffman were named to the second team in Region 4 with Nightingale landing a spot as a winger, Haniwalt as a center midfielder and Hoffman as a center back.

Steelers stumble over Bills
Steelers stumble over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Falcon Knights' pair named D-9 MVPs

Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.

Knights dispatch Devils
Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Knights aim to build steam
Knights aim to build steam

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Like a dependable old steam engine that required a lengthy overhaul, Franklin's girls basketball team finally seems destined to pull the train out of the station and get back on the tracks.

LaVan, Brown honored
LaVan, Brown honored

Earlier this year, Tim LaVan and Mike Brown were honored by being named co-winners of the 2020 Sportsmanship I Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

Knights set for opener

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Steelers climb to 11-0
Steelers climb to 11-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …

Firearms deer season opens today
Firearms deer season opens today

Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…

Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
Steelers-Ravens delayed once again

PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.

Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run

  • Penny Weichel For The Derrick/The News-Herald

Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.

Jaguars end Oilers' historic run
Jaguars end Oilers' historic run

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

JEFFERSON HILLS - Between COVID-19, constant uncertainty surrounding the season and injuries to key players, Oil City's football team faced its fair share of adversity during the 2020 season.

Oilers aim for title shot
Oilers aim for title shot

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

After clinching back-to-back one-point victories in tightly contested playoff games, Oil City's football team has advanced to the final four of the PIAA District 10 Class 4A playoffs. The Oilers are set to square off with defending Class 4A state champion Thomas Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m.…

Bobcats ready for battle
Bobcats ready for battle

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Two teams that have won state volleyball championships in the past decade will square off tonight with a berth in the PIAA Class 1A title match awaiting the winner.