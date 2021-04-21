Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect

MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
Nightingale had individual wins in the 100 and 200 dashes and was also a member of the victorious 400 and 1,600 relay teams. He was joined on the 400 relay by Tyler Brandon, Nate Pfennigwerth and Cade Adams and on the 1,600 relay by Adams, Gage Haniwalt and Caleb Prettyman.
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
KNOX - Koby Buzard raked in four wins as Keystone's boys track and field team dropped visiting Karns City, 81-69, in KSAC track action on Monday. The Panthers girls fell in the dual meet, 106-40, to the Gremlins.
Oil City's girls track team had five double-winners and Franklin's boys team had three as area thinclads fought through the rain and cold during a tri-meet at Franklin High School on Friday with Oil City and Sharpsville.
Franklin's Alaina Brown and Oil City's Morgan Stover received a pair of Region 1 first-team nods on the girls side while Oil City's Nick Richar was also named to the first team for the boys as District 10 released its all-star swimming selections on Friday.
Franklin's Noah Kockler did it all Thursday afternoon, going 3-for-3 from the plate with three RBIs while pitching a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Knights cruised past homestanding Northwestern, 7-2, in Region 4 baseball action.
Mother Nature wasn't doing the athletes any favors on Thursday, but that didn't matter to Cranberry's boys and girls track and field teams as they fought through rain, snow and cold - sometimes all three at the same time - to come away with a sweep over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in K…
As the current head baseball coach for Rocky Grove and the former head coach at Cochranton, Wednesday afternoon's Region 3 game between the two schools at the Valley Grove Elementary School field turned out to be a pretty special day for Geoff Sanner.
LINESVILLE - Oil City's Mike McFarland cranked two home runs and drove in six RBIs to help the Oilers to a 17-6 romp over homestanding Conneaut Area in a Region 2 baseball showcase Wednesday afternoon.
Rocky Grove's tennis team came within one set of its first win of the season, but it slipped away as Kennedy Catholic edged the Orioles, 3-2, in Region 1 action at Rocky Grove High School on Wednesday afternoon.
Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.
Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.
Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.
