Franklin football team busts out the heavy artillery

Franklin High School's football team recently hosted the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Charlie Battery 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Regiment as a part of its summer workouts. The National Guard unit assembled a 10,000-pound M777 Howitzer to demonstrate the value of teamwork to the Knights' squad. 'The goal was to teach these young gentleman to give thanks to military service and to teach them that collectively working as team leads to success,' Franklin head coach Matt Turk said. After the demonstration, the team also had a cookout to feed the soldiers.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Local couple say virus is 'very real'
-
Items stolen from multiple vehicles in Oil City
-
Woman hurt in Seneca crash
-
'I always remember Rainy's quiet optimism'
-
Nice crowd at auction
-
1 taken to hospital after OC crash
-
PIAA delays fall sports activities
-
OC moving ahead with school plan
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Fun week closes down