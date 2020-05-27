Photos courtesy of Brian Schmidt
Despite having its season canceled due to COVID-19, Franklin High School's baseball team recently found a way to honor its seniors. On May 10, the Knights held a Senior Recognition Day for its four upperclassmen by stopping at their respective houses and honoring their careers. Receiving recognition were (above, left) Ian Haynes with his mother, Errica, and father, Tom; (above, right) Kolton Banfi with his father, Kurt, his mother, Alison, and his sister, Harmony; (below, left) Marc Knox with his mother, Trina; (below, right) Brady Thatcher with his father, Bryan, and his mother, Denise.