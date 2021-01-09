WATERFORD - Franklin needed a fourth-quarter comeback to pull out a 59-56 victory over homestanding Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region boys baskeball contest on Friday night.
Playing for the first time in a nearly a month, the Knights (2-0) trailed 15-12 after one quarter before tying the game at 26-all by halftime. The third quarter went in favor of Fort LeBoeuf, 23-20, to give the Bison a 49-46 advantage, but Franklin used a 13-7 final frame to secure the victory.
Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.
Oil City football has had plenty to celebrate over the holiday break as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were revealed as well as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams, because the Oilers were well represented on both Class 4A squads.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Their once-promising season on the brink of a full-out collapse, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed to the locker room for halftime at Heinz Field on Sunday still searching for the team that began the season with 11 straight victories.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.
A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.
He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …