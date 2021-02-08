LINESVILLE - Franklin was only able to manage two wins - both by forfeit - in a 47-12 loss to homestanding Conneaut Area in Region 2 wrestling action on Saturday.

For the Knights, Cael Ziegler won by forfeit at 145 while Hunter Stevens picked up a forfeit at 189.

Local Sports

Oil City takes care of Titusville in shortened game

TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the Oilers topped homestanding Titusville, 45-10, in a Region 5 boys basketball game on Friday that was called at halftime due to a lack of Titusville players.

Big Reds bounce Orioles
Big Reds bounce Orioles

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

After a rocky start for Rocky Grove's boys basketball team this season, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles were probably hoping that Friday's Senior Night festivities might provide a lift heading into a tough Region 1 matchup against West Middlesex.

Santom hits milestone in GC romp
Santom hits milestone in GC romp

GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.

Oil City swimmers get split
Oil City swimmers get split

Led by four-event winner Emily Russell, Oil City's girls swim team rolled to a 102-55 home win over Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split by taking the boys meet, 105-63.

Cochranton grapplers come up short
Cochranton grapplers come up short

RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.

KSAC cancels 2020-21 hoop championships

Principals and athletic directors from the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference met Wednesday morning and released a statement regarding the conference's upcoming championship basketball games.

Orton leads Falcons past Lions

FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.

Freshmen lead Vikings past Golden Damsels

Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Knights fall at Castle to Maplewood
Knights fall at Castle to Maplewood

Logan Gross, Greg Roae and Joey King recorded back-to-back-to-back pins to finish off the match as Maplewood pulled away for 43-18 non-region wrestling win over Franklin at the Castle.

OC swimmers sweep Rockets; Knights split with Eagles
OC swimmers sweep Rockets; Knights split with Eagles

Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.

Oilers roll over Eagles
Oilers roll over Eagles

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

After a sub-par start to the season, Oil City's boys basketball team is starting to make headway in a non-traditional season.

Knights knock off 'Dogs in R5 clash
Knights knock off 'Dogs in R5 clash

Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.

KSAC trio helps CUP women to win

CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.

Franklin matmen split at tri-meet
Franklin matmen split at tri-meet

Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…

Oilers swim past Knights
Oilers swim past Knights

Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.

Huskies rally past Oilers
Huskies rally past Oilers

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.

OC girls earn tie, boys roll; Knights sweep Sharon
OC girls earn tie, boys roll; Knights sweep Sharon

Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.

Bulldogs rally past Berries
Bulldogs rally past Berries

Dalton Bish, Gavin Kerchinski and Hudson Martz recorded pins Wednesday night as Redbank Valley rallied for a 46-24 road win over Cranberry in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.