Judias Johnson drained 20 points while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out four assists as Oil City handled Clarion, 56-46, at the House of Hustle on Saturday in a non-region boys basketball showdown.
TITUSVILLE - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the Oilers topped homestanding Titusville, 45-10, in a Region 5 boys basketball game on Friday that was called at halftime due to a lack of Titusville players.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Sophomore Caylen Rearick ripped the net with seven three-pointers on her way to a career-high 27 points as homestanding Redbank Valley upended Clarion 52-22 in a KSAC girls basketball clash on Friday.
After a rocky start for Rocky Grove's boys basketball team this season, coach Ryan Umbenhaur's Orioles were probably hoping that Friday's Senior Night festivities might provide a lift heading into a tough Region 1 matchup against West Middlesex.
GROVE CITY - Senior Becca Santom poured in a game-high 28 points to reach 1,000 points for her career as Grove City cruised to a 61-14 home win over Meadville on Thursday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup.
RUSSELL - Cochranton's Stetson Boozer won by pin in the next-to-last bout of Wednesday night's Region 3 wrestling match against Eisenhower and teammate Kyle McDivitt notched a 7-5 decision in the final bout, but it wasn't quite enough as the Cardinals dropped a 36-33 verdict to the Knights.
HERMITAGE -Lakeview's Reese Gadsby tossed in a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Sailors bested homestanding Hickory, 36-22, to remain undefeated Wednesday night in a non-region girls basketball contest.
WEST SUNBURY - Clarion's Hunter Craddock notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night as the Bobcats clawed homestanding Moniteau, 82-60, in KSAC Large School boys basketball action.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley to a 65-57 victory over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC Small School boys basketball showdown on Tuesday.
Venango Catholic's freshmen duo of Lily Homan and Molly Mietus each recorded career highs in points Tuesday night as the Vikings knocked off visiting Union, 57-54 in a KSAC Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Nick Richar was a triple winner for the boys while Dana Wenner, Christa Schneider and Emily Russell all matched him for the girls as Oil City's swim teams swept visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night with the boys winning 59-22 and the girls 87-64 in the Region 1 contests.
Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.
HADLEY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano each tossed in 13 points as the Orioles doubled up Commodore Perry, 62-31, for their first win of the season in a Region 1 boys basketball bout on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…
Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.
Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton tossed in a game-high 23 points and also added 11 rebounds and four steals Friday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley knocked off previously undefeated Keystone, 55-48 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
GREENVILLE -Franklin's Luke Guth hit a game-winning, three-point shot with 1.8 seconds left on Thursday night to lift the Knights over homestanding Greenville, 59-57, in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.