After playing a nearly flawless game in the field and on the mound against Sharon on Monday, it was a much different story for the Franklin Knights baseball team during their District 10 Class 3A semifinal playoff game with Hickory on Thursday evening at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park.

The game got off to a solid start for coach Brian Schmidt's Knights as starting pitcher Kyle Alexander needed only five pitches to set down the Hornets in order in the top of the first inning. Meanwhile, the offense came through with a run in the bottom of the first as Noah Kockler's single plated Luke Guth, who had reached on a fielder's choice before a single by Carson Wible.

Lions ousted after 6-3 loss to Cardinals

BROOKVILLE - Carter Hickman cracked a two-run double during the second inning and Dante Arminini slammed a two-run homer in the third as DuBois Central Catholic doubled up Clarion-Limestone, 6-3, in a District 9 Class 1A baseball semifinal showdown at McKinley Field.

+4
Franklin ousted in semis

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

After playing a nearly flawless game in the field and on the mound against Sharon on Monday, it was a much different story for the Franklin Knights baseball team during their District 10 Class 3A semifinal playoff game with Hickory on Thursday evening at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critc…

Former Knight Weaver receives OAC accolades

Trey Weaver, a first baseman at the University of Mount Union, was one of eight players on the Purple Raiders' baseball team to receive postseason honors as he was named honorable mention on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference squad on Wednesday.

+4
KSAC names all-conference spring teams

Clarion-Limestone's Bryson Huwar was named Most Valuable Player for baseball while Keystone's Natalie Bowser was selected as the MVP for softball as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference spring teams on Tuesday.

+5
Knights slay Dragons, 5-4

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

MEADVILLE - Franklin girls softball coach Ed Winger had plenty to worry about heading into Tuesday afternoon's District 10 Class 4A playoff game against Warren. Not only were his sixth-seeded Knights facing a Dragons' team with a 14-3 record and a pitcher headed to Penn State DuBois, but eve…

Bobcats blast Green Wave in 18-0 rout

SHINGLEHOUSE - Clarion's Payton Simko fired a four-inning no-hitter, Kylee Beers belted two home runs and Jordan Best also went deep as the fifth-seeded Bobcats hammered homestanding Oswayo Valley, 18-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal round girls softball matchup on Monday.

YSU's Perry named pitcher of the week

Youngstown State University junior right-handed pitcher Travis Perry was named the Nike Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Penguins' 10-2, victory over Milwaukee in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

+3
Knights tame Tigers

  • Joe Henderson Staff writer

SLIPPERY ROCK - Considering the amount of youth on the squad, it should be no surprise that the Franklin baseball team had it's share of ups-and-downs during the the 2021 season.

O's season ends with loss to Cardinals

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

MEADVILLE - Cochranton's girls softball team took advantage of some early walks, a couple of timely hits and four strong innings from starting pitcher Taytum Jackson on Monday en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over Rocky Grove in a District 10 Class 1A playoff matchup at Allegheny College's…

+3
Three earn titles in field

SLIPPERY ROCK - Franklin's Ashley Alcorn earned a pair of titles on Saturday while Oil City's Sean Stack and Emma Horn each grabbed one apiece as the District 10 Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships were held at Slippery Rock University.

Bowser's slam lifts Panthers past Warriors

WEST SUNBURY - Natalie Bowser came through in a big way again for Keystone as she ripped a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth inning Friday that propelled the visiting Panthers to a 6-5 victory over Moniteau in a preview of a potential matchup for the District 9 Class 2A softball ch…

Schreck shines in Lions' loss

DUBOIS - Former Cranberry High School standout Malliah Schreck went 2-for-3 and drove in a run on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as Penn State DuBois dropped a 13-3 six-inning decision to D'Youville College in the USCAA World Series at Heindl Field.

O's spikers ousted from D10 playoffs

SAEGERTOWN - Alex Zinz collected six digs, four kills, three assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove's season came to an end against homestanding Saegertown by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs.

Bowser slams Panthers past Falcons, 18-8

KNOX - Natalie Bowser went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs and she also logged the win in the circle in leading Keystone to an 18-8, six-inning win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Thursday in KSAC play.

+7
District meet draws near

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

More than 50 track and field athletes from Oil City and Franklin will finally get a chance to compete in a District 10 Championship meet this Saturday after last year's event was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field events are scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at Slippery…

Callen helps Lions clinch KSAC crown

STRATTANVILLE - Hayden Callen fired a four-hit shutout as Clarion-Limestone clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball title on Wednesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Keystone.

Blue Devils top Oriole spikers

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Despite getting six digs and a kill from Jonah Stewart on Monday night, Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 decision to Cambridge Springs in Region 1 play.

+2
Orioles ruffle Eagles' feathers

YOUNGSVILLE - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton went 4-for-4 with two triples and scored four runs Monday as the Orioles cruised to a 20-4, four-inning road win over Youngsville, in a Region 3 baseball matchup.