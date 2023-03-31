Trinity Edge just missed out on a tossing a perfect game, instead having to “settle” for a no-hitter, while Sydni Hoobler and Gabby Laderer combined for seven RBIs as Franklin’s softball team rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory in its home opener over Grove City on Thursday.
The Knights (2-0) dominated from the get-go, putting up two runs in the first and three in the second before blowing the game open with 10 runs in the third and bringing the contest to an early halt.
Laiyla Russell and Eliana Wry each were three-time winners while Ethan Merryman, Ben Seybert and Kaleb Heath were two-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic…
Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Justin Garland swept the singles matches in helping the Oil City boys tennis team open the season with a 5-0 victory at home over visiting Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday in Region 1 play.
BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.
BUTLER — Aidan McCracken went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Franklin overcame an early 2-1 deficit to pull out a 6-4 season-opening win over homestanding Moniteau on Tuesday in non-region baseball action at Pullman Park.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys track and field team opened its season with a 95-41 victory over visiting Armstrong on Monday in a non-conference meet. Despite getting four wins from Mylee Harmon, the Bulldog gir…
DUBOIS — Sophia Garmong ripped a double and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Oil City’s softball team to a 13-2, season-opening victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union on Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.
TIDIOUTE — The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) archery team will be heading to Lancaster on Friday to compete in the NASP statewide tournament. The twelve (TCCS) archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national comp…
TITUSVILLE — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville’s baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.
NORTH EAST — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Hunter Thomas stroked two hits apiece and Titusville used a 10-run sixth inning to break away for a 13-4 win over North East in the non-region and season baseball opener for both teams.
Patience was Oil City’s best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren’t enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.
DUBOIS — Jordan Wynn collected three hits and three RBIs while also tossing a complete game in the circle as Titusville opened the softball season with a 15-3, five-inning victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in non-region play at Stern Field in DuBois.
KITTANNING — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Penn Cambria at Armstrong High School, Franklin’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with the District 6 champion Panthers and their prowess from beyond the three-point line.
TULSA, Okla. — Will Feldkamp concluded his week at the NCAA Championships as well as his season with one more thrilling win by fall, defeating North Carolina’s Gavin Kane to secure a seventh-place finish in the 184-pound bracket.
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
LEWISBURG — Two Oil City boys relay teams and one from Franklin stole the spotlight on Wednesday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships got underway at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.
NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.
LEWISBURG — After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City’s boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
As the Franklin boys basketball team took to the court against visiting Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Castle, the Knights were looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 17 games while also seeking to put an end to t…
STRATTANVILLE — Shea Champine bucketed a game-high 33 points as visiting Bishop Canevin held of a second-half rally from Clarion-Limestone to record a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…
RIMERSBURG — Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin combined to score 42 points as Union ended a 49-year drought in the PIAA playoffs with a 64-28 victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Friday night at the Dungeon.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Elijah Brosius, along with Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman, all kept their gold-medal hopes alive on Thursday with first-round victories in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.