Franklin softball honors lone senior

Photo courtesy of Ed Winger Franklin High School softball coaches, players and friends made a surprise visit on Wednesday to Gracie Stryffeler's house for a modified senior night in recognition of her impressive career. She is shown here with her father, Dave, and mother, Dawn. Although shortened by a canceled season this spring, Stryffeler's accomplishments stand out among the best in the last 20 years. They include one year as the team's co-MVP and two years as MVP. She has been recognized on all-region teams all three years and first-team All-District 10 her junior year as a pitcher. She also hit for power and led or shared top stats in multiple offensive categories. Stryffeler will be attending Youngstown State University in the fall in the Respiratory Therapy program.