TITUSVILLE — Trinity Edge struck out 15 on her way to a complete-game victory as Franklin opened its softball season with a 9-1 victory on the road over Titusville in in a Region 4 clash on Tuesday.

The Knights (1-0) took control early with six runs in the second inning. They would go on to add two insurance runs in the fourth and another in the seventh while the Rockets countered with their lone run in the sixth.

Oilers open with win on hardcourt
Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Justin Garland swept the singles matches in helping the Oil City boys tennis team open the season with a 5-0 victory at home over visiting Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday in Region 1 play.

Raiders sweep Oilers on track
BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.

Bulldogs earn split in track opener
NEW BETHLEHEM — Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys track and field team opened its season with a 95-41 victory over visiting Armstrong on Monday in a non-conference meet. Despite getting four wins from Mylee Harmon, the Bulldog gir…

Oilers open with win on diamond

DUBOIS — Sophia Garmong ripped a double and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Oil City’s softball team to a 13-2, season-opening victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union on Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.

TCCS Archers headed to states

TIDIOUTE — The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) archery team will be heading to Lancaster on Friday to compete in the NASP statewide tournament. The twelve (TCCS) archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national comp…

Rockets upend Beavers on diamond
TITUSVILLE — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville’s baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.

Rockets pull away late for first win
NORTH EAST — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Hunter Thomas stroked two hits apiece and Titusville used a 10-run sixth inning to break away for a 13-4 win over North East in the non-region and season baseball opener for both teams.

Oil City's bats quiet in 5-3 loss to Fairview
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Patience was Oil City’s best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren’t enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.

Rockets take down Falcon Knights in opener

DUBOIS — Jordan Wynn collected three hits and three RBIs while also tossing a complete game in the circle as Titusville opened the softball season with a 15-3, five-inning victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in non-region play at Stern Field in DuBois.

Franklin's season comes to a halt in PIAA quarterfinals
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

KITTANNING — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Penn Cambria at Armstrong High School, Franklin’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with the District 6 champion Panthers and their prowess from beyond the three-point line.

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Knights advance to Elite Eight
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

NEW WILMINGTON — Anyone who has watched the Franklin boys basketball team play this year is well aware of just how good a player junior Damon Curry has become.

Clarion trio set for NCAAs

TULSA, Okla. — Three Clarion wrestlers — Seth Koleno, John Worthing and Will Feldkamp — will be in action today as the NCAA Division I wrestling championships get underway.

Knights to face OLSH in second-round clash today
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

NEW WILMINGTON — After securing its first PIAA playoff victory in 12 years, Franklin’s boys basketball team will take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster College.

Shenango sinks Sailors; Union ousted
NEW WILMINGTON — Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi poured in a game-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Wildcats broke away in the second half for a 42-29 victory over Lakeview in a PIAA Class 2A second-round girls basketball playoff game at Westminster College.

Oilers, Knights headed to states
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LEWISBURG — After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City’s boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

Knights end PIAA playoff drought
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

As the Franklin boys basketball team took to the court against visiting Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night at the Castle, the Knights were looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive 17 games while also seeking to put an end to t…

Crusaders bring end to Lions' season

STRATTANVILLE — Shea Champine bucketed a game-high 33 points as visiting Bishop Canevin held of a second-half rally from Clarion-Limestone to record a 70-67 win over the Lions on Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.

Oil City falters late to Neshannock
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

During a winter season that’s seen very little snowfall, Oil City’s boys basketball team picked a bad time to get a snowball rolling — and one that they couldn’t get stopped.

A busy Day 2 at Hershey
HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…

Golden Knights end long PIAA drought
RIMERSBURG — Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin combined to score 42 points as Union ended a 49-year drought in the PIAA playoffs with a 64-28 victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Friday night at the Dungeon.

Bulldogs cruise into Sweet 16
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assisant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Through one quarter of play on Friday night in front of its home crowd, Redbank Valley’s girls basketball team found itself in an unfamiliar position — trailing on the scoreboard.

PIAA hoop capsules

PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS BOYS FIRST ROUND Clarion (17-9) vs. Imani Christian Academy (18-6) at North Allegheny H.S. 7:30 p.m.

Two Berries make quarters
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Elijah Brosius, along with Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman, all kept their gold-medal hopes alive on Thursday with first-round victories in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.

Hesdon, Harmon head all-KSAC teams
Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Berries hit Chocolatetown
Five Cranberry High School wrestlers will begin their quests for a state title today as the 2022-23 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships get under way at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Two Warriors, Bliss win D9 swim titles
ST. MARYS — Moniteau’s Katie Reott and Union’s Evelyn Bliss each won a pair of District 9 titles this past weekend while Reott’s teammate, Mason Birckbichler, added another in the District 9 Class 2A Swimming Championships at St. Marys High School.