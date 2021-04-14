Franklin splits with OC

Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.
Nightingale raced to wins in the 100, 200 and 400 while joining Cade Adams, Tyler Brandon and Nathan Pfennigwerth on the top 400 relay team. Adams was a triple-winner, adding victories in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles while Magnum Vincent (1,600, 3,200) and Keegan Hoover (long jump, triple jump) also notched two wins apiece. Caleb Prettyman added a pair of wins as well, crossing first in the 800 and teaming up with Ethan Knapp, Gage Haniwalt and Cael Ziegler to claim the 3,200 relay. Completing the list of Knights' winners were Devin Hagg (high jump) and Jacob Graham (pole vault).
Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.
Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.
At the recent Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, it was approved that the slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year will allow for concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).
CLARION - Franklin dug itself a deep early hole but bludgeoned the scoreboard in the late inning to earn a 17-12, come-from-behind victory on the road over Clarion in non-region baseball play on Saturday.
ERIE - Oil City's girls track and field team won 14 of the 18 contested events on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Centers en route to cruising to a tri-meet victory with 110 points while Villa Maria could only counter with 47 and Mercyhurst Prep 20. The Oilers' boys team split their po…
Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.
Having just posted its first win of the season the day before, Rocky Grove's girls softball team was seeking its second straight victory against visiting Oil City on Friday afternoon in a non-region matchup at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.
Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.
After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.