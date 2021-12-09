Austin Hale, 12, of Franklin, captured championships in his class in three series during the 2021 dirt bike racing season.
Hale races Hare Scrambles, which is Woods Racing, not motocross.
Austin Hale, 12, of Franklin, captured championships in his class in three series during the 2021 dirt bike racing season.
CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…
Two football games of interest to area fans are scheduled to be televised during the next few days.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clarion University’s London Fuller and Cassidy Snider earned honorable mention status on Tuesday on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America team.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…
One game.
CANTON, Ohio — Kirtland High School’s massive 55-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night and with it the school’s bid to win a fourth straight state title.
WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.
Rocky Grove’s Abby Williams was a first-team selection as District 10 released its girls volleyball all-region squads on Friday.
PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.
When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…
What began as a way to stay close to the game he loved, Dave Hall’s 50-year run as a PIAA basketball official came to a close recently with the announcement of his retirement.
CLARION — What’s black and white and red all over?
Sophomores Jack Mumford of Oil City and Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin each were named as their region’s runner of the year on Friday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region Cross Country teams were announced.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Martinsburg Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to propel the undefeated Dragons to a 35-6 victory over Grove City in a PIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal matchup at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further?
A total of 35 area high school football players received postseason honors on Wednesday as the District 10 All-Region teams were announced.
Seventeen area golfers earned postseason honors on Monday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region squads were announced.
CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading Clarion University’s women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State Shenango at Tippin Gym.
BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.
MECHANICSBURG — For the second straight season, Clarion Area has reached the peak of Class 1A volleyball in the state of Pennsylvania.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Anthony Nemec ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Grove City captured the District 10 Class 3A title with a 28-20 victory over Slippery Rock in the championship game on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
EAST STROUDSBURG — Clarion University’s volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagl…
It wasn’t easy, but it was historic.
LOCK HAVEN – Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the third player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Rookie of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagle volleyball players to earn All-PSAC West status in 2021.
At 7 p.m. tonight under the lights of Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, Redbank Valley’s football team will be going for back-to-back titles in the District 9 Class 1A championship bout.
With a roster that featured only seven seniors and facing a schedule that included seven future playoff teams, head coach Matt Turk knew his young Franklin Knights football team was going to be facing long odds for the 2021 season.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Early on in Clarion’s PIAA Class 1A volleyball semifinal on Tuesday night at Slippery Rock High School, the Bobcats almost looked mortal as they trailed District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 19-13 in the first set.
LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Clarion University men’s basketball team to their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Gerald Jarmon was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division Offensive Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15.
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley and Redbank Valley dominated the District 9 Small School South Division football awards, which were released over the weekend.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion Area’s PIAA Class 1A title defense stayed alive on Saturday at Slippery Rock High School, and it did so with ease in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals.
EDINBORO — Hunter Hohman accounted for 345 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Grove City rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-21 victory over Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup at Edinboro University.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Clarion University’s women’s basketball team led at the halftime break but could not fend off Concord in the final 20 minutes as the Mountain Lions picked up a 72-70 win in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.
Outside hitter Korrin Burns earned MVP honors as the 2021 PAVBCA District 9 Class 1A Volleyball All-Stars were released over the weekend.
RIMERSBURG — Caden Rainey and Mikey Card each found the end zone while Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s defense came away with four interceptions as the Falcon Knights advanced to the District 9 Class 1A title game with a 14-8 victory over visiting Smethport on Friday night at Vidunas Stadium.
NEW BETHLEHEM — For the third straight season, Redbank Valley’s football team will be playing for the District 9 championships
District 9 resumes its football playoffs tonight, and the season is on the line for a trio of area teams in the semifinal round as Central Clarion travels to Karns City in Class 2A while in Class 1A, Redbank Valley hosts Port Allegany and Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley hosts Smethport.
Clarion Area’s Korrin Burns and Kam Kerle joined Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton as MVP selections as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for girls volleyball, golf and boys and girls cross country.
