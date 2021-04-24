Franklin thinclads split with Titusville

TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the Rockets.
Alcorn took first in the shot put, discus and javelin to lead Franklin (3-4) while Alexis McFadden added wins in the long jump and triple jump. Abby Williams and Tatum Carbaugh also collected two victories each with Williams taking the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and Carbaugh the 100 and 200 dashes. Rounding out the Knights' winners were Rosie Ferraro in the high jump and Amanda Buterbaugh in the pole vault.