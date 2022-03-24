Franklin's Bashor named region's best on hardwood

Franklin’s Camdon Bashor was named a tri-player of the year along with Grove City’s Delaney Callahan while Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were selected as players of the year as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars teams on Wednesday night.
Bashor, a senior, was one of three girls to share player of the year in Region 5 along with Callahan, a senior, and Slippery Rock senior Bronwyn McCoy. Bashor led the Knights with 12.9 points per game while she was also a force on the defensive end of the floor and on the boards. Callahan led the Eagles with 10.5 ppg while McCoy led the region champion Rockets at 9.5 ppg.
ERIE — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner grappled his way to a state championship on Saturday, claiming the 97-pound title of the junior high division at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, which were held at Erie Insurance Arena.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Alaina Brown earned all-state recognition while Oil City’s Morgan Stover broke a 30-year-old school record as the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Camden Smith and the Oil City girls’ 200 medley relay team each earned all-state recognition during the first day of action on Friday at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
MANHEIM — Former Franklin High School wrestling standout and current Lock Haven University head coach Scott Moore has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coach of the Year honors.
Led by six-time qualifier Camden Smith, the Franklin YMCA Flyers swim team will be sending 13 swimmers to next weekend’s state championships after stellar performances last weekend at the Pennsylvania West Districts held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Slippery Rock University senior high jumper Cecily Greggs earned her first career All-America honor with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday evening at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
KITTANNING — Through two quarters of play on Saturday at Armstrong High School in a PIAA Class 2A Sweet 16 matchup, the Redbank Valley boys basketball team repeatedly looked as if it was on the verge of succumbing to the pressure provided from Kennedy Catholic — just like so many other teams…
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman all walked away with medals from the third-and-final day of action on Saturday at the PIAA Wrestling Championships held at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Broisus, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships will conclude at the Hershey Center.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Alayna Rocco and Dacia Lewandowski combined for 42 points Friday night as North Catholic rolled past Lakeview, 56-25 in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clarion University’s Zach Schering earned a trip to the national podium for the first time in his career on Friday night, capping an exceptional week at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with an All-American finish in the 3-meter dive.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius and Cochranton’s Jack Martinec advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Wrestling Championships after winning their opening-round bouts on Thursday in the three-day event at the Giant Center.
CLARION — Redbank Valley’s boys basketball team made short work of West Shamokin at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium on Wednesday night, taking down the Wolves by a 58-31 margin to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A bracket.
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarion University’s Will Feldkamp, a redshirt junior, earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in his career, locking up an at-large bid at 197 pounds on Tuesday.
After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.
STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.
Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman garnered Most Valuable Players honors on Monday as the 2021-22 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference basketball teams were revealed.
SLIPPERY ROCK — A rough first quarter proved to be a big deciding factor for Lakeview as the Sailors dropped a 46-34 decision to Greenville at Slippery Rock University in the District 10 Class 3A girls basketball championship on Saturday.
SHARON — Eight area grapplers — including Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey — advanced to the PIAA championships with their performances at Sharon High School on Saturday at the Northwest Class 2A Regionals.
GENEVA, Ohio — After a strong opening in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Friday night, the Oil City and Franklin teams put together another solid day in the pool on Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute.
ERIE — Heading into Friday night’s District 10 Class 4A boys basketball championship at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Oil City had accounted for exactly half of the losses that appeared on Fairview’s record.
CHICORA — Micah Rupp nearly recorded a triple-double Friday night as Karns City advanced to the PIAA state playoffs with a 49-46 overtime victory over Keystone in a District 9 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game.
SHARON — Cranberry freshman Elijah Brosius and Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey each advanced to the semifinals on Friday on Day 1 of the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament got underway at Sharon High School.
GENEVA, Ohio — Led by second-place finishes from Oil City’s girls 200 medley relay team and from Franklin’s Alaina Brown in the girls 200 I.M., the Oilers and Knights swim teams turned in a number of stellar performances on Day 1 of the 2022 District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Fri…
MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.
SLIPPERY ROCK — The third time was better, but it still wasn’t a charm for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team Friday night against Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 Class 2A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…
A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Thirty area wrestlers throughout Districts 9 and 10 — headlined by four district champions — will converge on Sharon High School today and Saturday for the 2022 Northwest Class 2A Regional tournament with a shot at the PIAA bracket on the line.