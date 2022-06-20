Fulmer, Guth take home top honors

ERIE — Franklin’s Easton Fulmer and Luke Guth each took home top honors in their respective sports at the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards show on Thursday night at the Bayfront Convention Center.
The award show is held at the end of each school year to honor the best athletes, coaches and teams in District 10. This year’s event honored more than 300 athletes in 25 different sports and featured Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley as a special guest speaker. More than 700 people were in attendance.
Northwestern Pennsylvania’s scenic waterways, rocky ridges and most remote forests will be on full display to 108 racers on 32 teams this week as Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will take place beginning at 10 a.m. today and running through Saturday.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Franklin High School’s baseball team, fresh off a first-round victory over WPIAL champion South Park, will face Punxsutawney at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
It’s been quite a ride this season for Franklin High School’s girls softball team. After rolling to 16 straight victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Knights have gone just 3-3 over the past six, including a 5-3 loss in Monday’s District 10 Class 4A championship game to Villa Maria.
BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.
SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley freshman speedster Mylee Harmon ran to a gold medal on Saturday in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash on Day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
SLIPPERY ROCK — After splitting a pair of games during the regular season, the Franklin and Fairview baseball teams met for the third time this year on Monday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. But, this time it meant a lot more as the District 10 Class 3A title was on the line.
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s softball team proved why it’s the two-time defending champion on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field as the Cardinals made it a three-peat with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area in the District 9 Class 1A championship.
DuBOIS — With the temperature soaring above 90 degrees on the turf of Heindl Field on Monday afternoon for the District 9 Class 2A championship softball game between Cranberry and Johnsonburg on Monday, the picture-perfect facility resembled an oven as much as it did a ballfield.
SHIPPENSBURG — Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser and Hayden Smith took home state titles while Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn set a new school record as seven area athletes earned medals on the first day of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships on Frid…
Having reached the District 10 Class 1A championship game last season, it looked like Rocky Grove’s baseball team was well on its way to the title tilt again this year after the first three and a half innings were played of Friday’s D-10 Class 1A semifinal playoff game with Kennedy Catholic …
SLIPPERY ROCK — In the top of the seventh inning on Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park, both the skies and the Franklin’s chances of advancing to the District 9 Class 3A Championship baseball game looked bleak.
MEADVILLE — Nobody said it was going to be easy for Franklin’s girls softball team to repeat as District 10 champions. And on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Allegheny University’s Robertson Athletic Complex against Conneaut Area, coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights certainly had their backs…
FOXBURG — Reyna Watson and Kendall Findlay combined for four hits and five RBIs as Cranberry advanced to the District 9 Class 2A title game after a a 12-7 victory over Keystone on Wednesday in a semifinal matchup.
Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar and Moniteau’s Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City’s Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its spring sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.
STRATTANVILLE — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball season came to an end on Tuesday as Clarion-Limestone pushed across a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to break away from a 3-3 tie and record a 5-3 win over the Falcon Knights in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff matchup.
ERIE — Franklin’s Luke Guth and Ethan Nightingale combined on a three-hitter while Guth and Carson Wible each belted home runs on Monday as the fifth-seeded Knights opened up the District 10 Class 3A playoffs with a resounding 12-2 victory over North East in a game played at Mercyhurst University.
TIONESTA — Faith Dietrich cracked a pair of bases-clearing doubles and Izzy Flick tossed a four-inning, no-hitter as Forest Area rolled to a 16-1 win over Clarion on Monday in a District 9 Class 1A softball quarterfinal matchup.
Cranberry came out swinging on Monday in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 2A softball playoffs in a showdown with visiting Kane, and the Berries clubbed their way to an 11-3 victory while also getting a standout effort in the circle from Alisha Beggs.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn each claimed two gold medals while the Oilers’ Jack Mumford also claimed a gold medal and Cam Crocker qualified for the state meet with a second-place effort on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A-3A Track and Field Champi…
BROOKVILLE — Mylee Harmon earned gold in three individual events while she also helped the Redbank Valley 1,600 relay team take a decisive second place as the Bulldogs claimed the District 9 Class 2A team title on Friday night at Brookville High School.
Oil City’s Koen Bearer fired a three-hit shutout, Will McMahon smacked three singles and Conner Lockhart blasted a two-run home run on Friday as Oil City stunned visiting Wilmington, 12-0 in a five-inning non-region baseball matchup.