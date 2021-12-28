Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.