STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.

Coach Gary Burke’s Sailors, now 22-3 on the season, will advance to Friday’s second round where they will face District 7 champion North Catholic at a site and time to be determined.

0
0
0
0
0

Laurel eliminates Bulldogs in 3A opener
Local Sports

Laurel eliminates Bulldogs in 3A opener

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley fought tooth and nail, mounting comeback after comeback, but in the end, too many turnovers and too many missed easy baskets proved to be too much to overcome.

Oilers ousted by Montour
Local Sports

Oilers ousted by Montour

  • By SHAWN FOX Contributing writer

McKEES ROCKS — Oil City ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday evening in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament.

Local Sports

Gadsby propels Sailors past Antelopes, 34-27

STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.

Wingard, Huffman head All-KSAC teams
Local Sports

Wingard, Huffman head All-KSAC teams

Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman garnered Most Valuable Players honors on Monday as the 2021-22 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference basketball teams were revealed.

Oilers to head south
Local Sports

Oilers to head south

Oil City’s boys basketball team will be one of five area squads in action today as the 2022 PIAA state playoffs get underway at various locations in western Pennsylvania.

Oilers, Knights headed to state pool
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights headed to state pool

GENEVA, Ohio — After a strong opening in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Friday night, the Oil City and Franklin teams put together another solid day in the pool on Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute.

Local Sports

Sailors fall to Trojans in title tilt

SLIPPERY ROCK — A rough first quarter proved to be a big deciding factor for Lakeview as the Sailors dropped a 46-34 decision to Greenville at Slippery Rock University in the District 10 Class 3A girls basketball championship on Saturday.

OC stumbles in title tilt
Local Sports

OC stumbles in title tilt

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

ERIE — Heading into Friday night’s District 10 Class 4A boys basketball championship at the Hagerty Family Events Center, Oil City had accounted for exactly half of the losses that appeared on Fairview’s record.

Local Sports

Gremlins outlast Panthers in OT thriller

CHICORA — Micah Rupp nearly recorded a triple-double Friday night as Karns City advanced to the PIAA state playoffs with a 49-46 overtime victory over Keystone in a District 9 Class 2A boys basketball consolation game.

Oil City, Franklin swimmers fare well on Day 1 at districts
Local Sports

Oil City, Franklin swimmers fare well on Day 1 at districts

GENEVA, Ohio — Led by second-place finishes from Oil City’s girls 200 medley relay team and from Franklin’s Alaina Brown in the girls 200 I.M., the Oilers and Knights swim teams turned in a number of stellar performances on Day 1 of the 2022 District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Fri…

Knights go back-to-back
Local Sports

Knights go back-to-back

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.

Golden Eagles clip Orioles in Class 2A title tilt
Local Sports

Golden Eagles clip Orioles in Class 2A title tilt

  • By KEN BRANNON Contributing writer

SLIPPERY ROCK — The third time was better, but it still wasn’t a charm for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team Friday night against Kennedy Catholic in the District 10 Class 2A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.

Local Sports

Lions, Bulldogs to play for D-9 crowns

A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…

Swimmers set for districts
Local Sports

Swimmers set for districts

A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Gadsby leads Sailors past Lakers in OT thriller
Local Sports

Gadsby leads Sailors past Lakers in OT thriller

SHARON — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.

Simko, Lauer power Bobcats past Raiders
Local Sports

Simko, Lauer power Bobcats past Raiders

  • Joe Henderson

EMPORIUM — Christian Simko bucketed 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Clarion kept its hopes alive of earning the fifth and final playoff spot out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-54 victory over Cameron County on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.

Orioles clip Big Reds; to play for D-10 AA title
Local Sports

Orioles clip Big Reds; to play for D-10 AA title

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

MEADVILLE — Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles’ boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its locker room, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the w…

Greggs claims high jump title for The Rock
Local Sports

Greggs claims high jump title for The Rock

EDINBORO — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to the high jump title on Sunday at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University.

Semifinal showdowns
Local Sports

Semifinal showdowns

A total of seven basketball games featuring 10 area teams — six of which are semifinal matchups — are on tap for today at various times and locations in both Districts 9 and 10.

Local Sports

Chucks rout Warriors in 3A semis

DUBOIS — Moniteau’s shot at a District 9 title went by the wayside on Monday night as the Warriors dropped a 53-24 decision to Punxsutawney in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal held at DuBois High School.

District 10 sending 21 to regional mat
Local Sports

District 10 sending 21 to regional mat

SHARON — Cochranton’s Jack Martinec, Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each took home titles on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships held at Sharon High School.

Sailors, Cards advance to semis
Local Sports

Sailors, Cards advance to semis

FARRELL — Lakeview’s duo of Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton propelled the Sailors into the District 10 Class 3A girls baskeball semifinals with a 52-39 victory over Northwestern at Farrell High School on Saturday.

Local Sports

Three Cards, one Knight advance to D-10 semis

SHARON — Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey and a trio of Cochranton seniors — Jack Martinec, Stetson Boozer and Louden Gledhill — all advanced to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which got underway Friday night at Sharon High School.

River Otters swim to victory
Local Sports

River Otters swim to victory

GENEVA, Ohio — Adalyn Snow recorded three individual first-place finishes and six other swimmers also had victories as the Oil City YMCA River Otters captured the Northwest Pennsylvania Championship Swim Meet held last weekend at the Spire Institute.