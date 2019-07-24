Going out with a boom

OLEAN, New York - Tri-City Thunder's traveling 18U girls softball team made the final tournament of the program's history count as it captured the title of the Olean, N.Y., Synergy tournament this past weekend with a 5-0-1 record.
The Thunder program, which was started in 2004, will be ending after 16 successful campaigns, but it made the final one memorable with victories over the Olean Synergy (5-0) and the Lewstown Lady Patriots (6-5) and a tie with the Hamburg Extreme (2-2) in pool play. The Thunder went on to best the Fury (6-5) in the quarterfinals, the Olean Synergy (7-1) in the semifinals and the Lady Patriots (8-0) in the finals.
In the opener against Olean, Gracie Stryffeler and Kaitlyn Constantino combined to toss a one-hitter in the Thunder's 5-0 win. Stryffeler started in the circle and allowed the one hit in four innings. She struck out five and walked one. Constantino pitched two hitless innings in relief, fanning four and walking two.
The two also led the team at the plate with Constantino drilling a double and a single and Stryffeler hitting a single and driving in a pair of runs. Kaylyn Fry and Becca Kunselman each added a single and an RBI, Lydia Peterson and Marissa Grubbs each had a single while McKenna Houck added an RBI.
In thr second game, Fry cranked a home run and knocked in three runs to lead the Thunder to a 6-5 victory over the Lady Patriots. Kunselman followed with a single and a pair of RBIs, Lindsey Kemp singled and drove in a run while Constantino, Peterson, Stryffeler and Houck each contributed a single.
Constantino and Stryffeler shared time in the circle again as Constantino started and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Stryffeler closed out the game, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out one and walking two.
In the final game of pool play, Constantino went the distance in the circle while Amber Scott singled twice and drove in a run as the Thunder tied Hamburg, 2-2.
Constantino pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks. Fry and Jocelyn Koziara each added a single for the Thunder while Houck chipped in with an RBI.
In the quarterfinals, Fry slapped two singles and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Thunder to a 6-5 win over the Fury. Scott, Stryffeler and Kunselman each contributed a single and an RBI while Constantino, Lindsey Kemp, Koziara and Emily Finley added a single apiece.
Stryffeler started in the circle, allowing no hits but giving up two earned runs while fanning two and walking five. Constantino finished up by surrendering three earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and no walks.
In the semis, Constantino dazzled on the mound by throwing a three-hitter while Kunselman singled and knocked in a pair of runs in the Thunder's 7-1 decision over Olean.
Constantino allowed one earned run while fanning six and walking two. She also contributed at the plate with a single and an RBI. Stryffeler and Kemp had two singles apiece with Stryffeler driving in a run while Houck and Finley each had a single and an RBI. Peterson and Scott chipped in with a single each.
In the championship game, Constantino hurled a four-hit shutout and Koziara collected three singles and drove in a run in the Thunder's 8-0 victory over the Lady Patriots.
Constantino struck out five and walked three in her six innings in the circle while she also chipped in at the plate with a single and a pair of RBIs. Stryffeler and Grubbs each contributed a single and an RBI, Fry cracked a double and scored twice, Finley had a single while Houck drove in a pair of runs and Scott added an RBI.
Constantino and Fry were named co-MVP's of the tournament.