Golden Eagles fall to Concord on hardwood

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Clarion University’s women’s basketball team led at the halftime break but could not fend off Concord in the final 20 minutes as the Mountain Lions picked up a 72-70 win in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion (0-2) shot well from three-point range but the Mountain Cats picked it up in the second half to take the victory. Three different Golden Eagles made three or more three-pointers in the contest, including A-C Valley graduate Olivia Boocks who drilled three on netting 13 points and grabbing four rebounds in the loss.